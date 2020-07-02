870 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 870 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Ten new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 28,770 with 1,092 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Copiah 1 Greene 1 Harrison 2 Lauderdale 1 Lowndes 1 Neshoba 1 Oktibbeha 1 Tate 1 Winston 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 280 18 44 10 Alcorn 60 1 1 0 Amite 84 2 12 2 Attala 355 23 89 19 Benton 27 0 1 0 Bolivar 298 13 28 4 Calhoun 124 4 23 4 Carroll 161 11 45 9 Chickasaw 264 18 36 11 Choctaw 72 4 0 0 Claiborne 239 10 43 8 Clarke 204 24 19 9 Clay 244 10 0 0 Coahoma 190 6 0 0 Copiah 580 16 29 3 Covington 317 5 1 0 Desoto 1442 16 18 5 Forrest 829 42 95 29 Franklin 39 2 3 1 George 75 3 1 0 Greene 96 8 34 5 Grenada 396 5 21 2 Hancock 123 13 8 4 Harrison 794 10 58 4 Hinds 2247 39 133 14 Holmes 536 41 98 20 Humphreys 130 9 18 6 Issaquena 8 1 0 0 Itawamba 130 8 34 7 Jackson 557 16 44 5 Jasper 251 6 0 0 Jefferson 96 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 107 4 3 1 Jones 1091 49 151 32 Kemper 176 14 38 9 Lafayette 368 4 42 1 Lamar 431 7 3 2 Lauderdale 894 79 201 51 Lawrence 162 1 0 0 Leake 565 19 3 0 Lee 518 16 61 10 Leflore 474 49 168 34 Lincoln 437 34 111 26 Lowndes 459 12 21 6 Madison 1242 34 134 18 Marion 263 11 15 2 Marshall 212 3 5 0 Monroe 375 29 95 24 Montgomery 124 2 0 0 Neshoba 970 70 90 27 Newton 332 9 5 0 Noxubee 247 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 516 25 112 18 Panola 295 6 2 1 Pearl River 245 32 47 12 Perry 63 4 0 0 Pike 393 12 31 6 Pontotoc 261 6 3 1 Prentiss 100 3 24 3 Quitman 69 0 0 0 Rankin 860 12 27 0 Scott 757 15 13 2 Sharkey 27 0 0 0 Simpson 271 3 2 0 Smith 211 11 52 8 Stone 54 1 0 0 Sunflower 321 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 115 3 3 1 Tate 264 8 26 5 Tippah 127 11 0 0 Tishomingo 73 1 2 0 Tunica 90 3 12 2 Union 181 9 20 8 Walthall 179 4 0 0 Warren 463 17 39 9 Washington 512 9 8 1 Wayne 522 12 26 2 Webster 126 10 52 9 Wilkinson 92 9 5 2 Winston 244 6 29 3 Yalobusha 166 7 35 7 Yazoo 478 6 19 2 Total 28,770 1,092 2,686 529

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: