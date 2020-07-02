870 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 870 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Ten new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 28,770 with 1,092 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|Copiah
|1
|Greene
|1
|Harrison
|2
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Tate
|1
|Winston
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|280
|18
|44
|10
|Alcorn
|60
|1
|1
|0
|Amite
|84
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|355
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|298
|13
|28
|4
|Calhoun
|124
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|161
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|264
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|72
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|239
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|204
|24
|19
|9
|Clay
|244
|10
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|190
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|580
|16
|29
|3
|Covington
|317
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|1442
|16
|18
|5
|Forrest
|829
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|39
|2
|3
|1
|George
|75
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|96
|8
|34
|5
|Grenada
|396
|5
|21
|2
|Hancock
|123
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|794
|10
|58
|4
|Hinds
|2247
|39
|133
|14
|Holmes
|536
|41
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|130
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|130
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|557
|16
|44
|5
|Jasper
|251
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|96
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|107
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1091
|49
|151
|32
|Kemper
|176
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|368
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|431
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|894
|79
|201
|51
|Lawrence
|162
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|565
|19
|3
|0
|Lee
|518
|16
|61
|10
|Leflore
|474
|49
|168
|34
|Lincoln
|437
|34
|111
|26
|Lowndes
|459
|12
|21
|6
|Madison
|1242
|34
|134
|18
|Marion
|263
|11
|15
|2
|Marshall
|212
|3
|5
|0
|Monroe
|375
|29
|95
|24
|Montgomery
|124
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|970
|70
|90
|27
|Newton
|332
|9
|5
|0
|Noxubee
|247
|8
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|516
|25
|112
|18
|Panola
|295
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|245
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|63
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|393
|12
|31
|6
|Pontotoc
|261
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|100
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|69
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|860
|12
|27
|0
|Scott
|757
|15
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|271
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|211
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|54
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|321
|6
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|115
|3
|3
|1
|Tate
|264
|8
|26
|5
|Tippah
|127
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|73
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|90
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|181
|9
|20
|8
|Walthall
|179
|4
|0
|0
|Warren
|463
|17
|39
|9
|Washington
|512
|9
|8
|1
|Wayne
|522
|12
|26
|2
|Webster
|126
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|92
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|244
|6
|29
|3
|Yalobusha
|166
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|478
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|28,770
|1,092
|2,686
|529
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.
