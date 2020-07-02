Breaking News
870 new coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths reported in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 870 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Ten new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 28,770 with 1,092 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Copiah1
Greene1
Harrison2
Lauderdale1
Lowndes1
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1
Tate1
Winston1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams280184410
Alcorn60110
Amite842122
Attala355238919
Benton27010
Bolivar29813284
Calhoun1244234
Carroll16111459
Chickasaw264183611
Choctaw72400
Claiborne23910438
Clarke20424199
Clay2441000
Coahoma190600
Copiah58016293
Covington317510
Desoto144216185
Forrest829429529
Franklin39231
George75310
Greene968345
Grenada3965212
Hancock1231384
Harrison79410584
Hinds22473913314
Holmes536419820
Humphreys1309186
Issaquena8100
Itawamba1308347
Jackson55716445
Jasper251600
Jefferson96300
Jefferson Davis107431
Jones10914915132
Kemper17614389
Lafayette3684421
Lamar431732
Lauderdale8947920151
Lawrence162100
Leake5651930
Lee518166110
Leflore4744916834
Lincoln4373411126
Lowndes45912216
Madison12423413418
Marion26311152
Marshall212350
Monroe375299524
Montgomery124200
Neshoba970709027
Newton332950
Noxubee2478153
Oktibbeha5162511218
Panola295621
Pearl River245324712
Perry63400
Pike39312316
Pontotoc261631
Prentiss1003243
Quitman69000
Rankin86012270
Scott75715132
Sharkey27000
Simpson271320
Smith21111528
Stone54100
Sunflower321600
Tallahatchie115331
Tate2648265
Tippah1271100
Tishomingo73120
Tunica903122
Union1819208
Walthall179400
Warren46317399
Washington512981
Wayne52212262
Webster12610529
Wilkinson92952
Winston2446293
Yalobusha1667357
Yazoo4786192
Total28,7701,0922,686529

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

