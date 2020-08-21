874 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 874 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-four additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 76,323 with 2,214 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 1 Franklin 1 Hancock 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 2 Itawamba 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Lee 2 Madison 2 Marshall 1 Pearl River 1 Rankin 1 Simpson 1 Sunflower 1 Tippah 1 Tishomingo 2 Warren 1 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 699 28 46 12 Alcorn 498 6 12 1 Amite 259 6 14 2 Attala 568 25 90 20 Benton 183 1 2 0 Bolivar 1310 42 72 11 Calhoun 445 9 23 4 Carroll 279 11 45 9 Chickasaw 540 20 36 11 Choctaw 147 4 0 0 Claiborne 420 15 43 9 Clarke 403 28 31 9 Clay 442 14 2 1 Coahoma 895 14 75 2 Copiah 1006 30 30 4 Covington 682 17 8 3 De Soto 4185 37 49 9 Forrest 1976 59 118 34 Franklin 164 3 3 1 George 666 11 5 2 Greene 282 14 35 6 Grenada 892 28 83 15 Hancock 448 18 8 4 Harrison 2984 43 149 16 Hinds 6150 132 326 56 Holmes 995 50 98 20 Humphreys 321 12 20 6 Issaquena 87 * 2 0 0 Itawamba 469 13 47 8 Jackson 2696 53 74 7 Jasper 454 12 1 0 Jefferson 209 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 263 7 3 1 Jones 2041 68 174 35 Kemper 255 14 38 9 Lafayette 1133 27 95 19 Lamar 1330 24 8 3 Lauderdale 1588 101 212 58 Lawrence 372 9 18 1 Leake 834 27 4 0 Lee 1916 46 118 20 Leflore 1172 70 185 44 Lincoln 913 46 129 29 Lowndes 1200 47 92 28 Madison 2693 79 220 39 Marion 739 24 48 6 Marshall 873 11 18 3 Monroe 950 56 147 44 Montgomery 383 11 25 6 Neshoba 1367 97 109 36 Newton 616 13 10 2 Noxubee 502 13 17 4 Oktibbeha 1256 45 184 29 Panola 1200 20 14 2 Pearl River 660 45 66 19 Perry 277 9 0 0 Pike 1062 39 74 19 Pontotoc 955 9 6 1 Prentiss 545 12 31 3 Quitman 287 2 0 0 Rankin 2556 45 115 11 Scott 1065 21 15 3 Sharkey 230 7 42 6 Simpson 876 38 93 19 Smith 441 13 54 8 Stone 278 9 28 3 Sunflower 1177 32 31 7 Tallahatchie 595 11 9 2 Tate 815 31 32 12 Tippah 478 15 1 0 Tishomingo 503 16 93 8 Tunica 417 9 12 2 Union 813 19 38 11 Walthall 541 23 67 12 Warren 1236 39 101 19 Washington 1884 56 75 16 Wayne 825 21 58 10 Webster 279 13 52 11 Wilkinson 247 14 8 4 Winston 674 18 40 11 Yalobusha 342 10 35 7 Yazoo 915 18 29 4 Total 76,323 2,214 4,626 930

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

