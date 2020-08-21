Severe Weather Information

874 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 874 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-four additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 76,323 with 2,214 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Franklin1
Hancock1
Harrison2
Hinds2
Itawamba1
Jackson1
Jones1
Lee2
Madison2
Marshall1
Pearl River1
Rankin1
Simpson1
Sunflower1
Tippah1
Tishomingo2
Warren1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams699284612
Alcorn4986121
Amite2596142
Attala568259020
Benton183120
Bolivar1310427211
Calhoun4459234
Carroll27911459
Chickasaw540203611
Choctaw147400
Claiborne42015439
Clarke40328319
Clay4421421
Coahoma89514752
Copiah100630304
Covington6821783
De Soto418537499
Forrest19765911834
Franklin164331
George6661152
Greene28214356
Grenada892288315
Hancock4481884
Harrison29844314916
Hinds615013232656
Holmes995509820
Humphreys32112206
Issaquena87 *200
Itawamba46913478
Jackson269653747
Jasper4541210
Jefferson209882
Jefferson Davis263731
Jones20416817435
Kemper25514389
Lafayette1133279519
Lamar13302483
Lauderdale158810121258
Lawrence3729181
Leake8342740
Lee19164611820
Leflore11727018544
Lincoln9134612929
Lowndes1200479228
Madison26937922039
Marion73924486
Marshall87311183
Monroe9505614744
Montgomery38311256
Neshoba13679710936
Newton61613102
Noxubee50213174
Oktibbeha12564518429
Panola120020142
Pearl River660456619
Perry277900
Pike1062397419
Pontotoc955961
Prentiss54512313
Quitman287200
Rankin25564511511
Scott106521153
Sharkey2307426
Simpson876389319
Smith44113548
Stone2789283
Sunflower117732317
Tallahatchie5951192
Tate815313212
Tippah4781510
Tishomingo50316938
Tunica4179122
Union813193811
Walthall541236712
Warren12363910119
Washington1884567516
Wayne825215810
Webster279135211
Wilkinson2471484
Winston674184011
Yalobusha34210357
Yazoo91518294
Total76,3232,2144,626930

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

