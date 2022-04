JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 88 new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 797,249 with 12,439 deaths.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.