88 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 2,003 total cases with 67 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 88 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,003 with 67 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 88
  • New deaths reported today: 8

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams251
Alcorn6
Amite711
Attala15
Benton5
Bolivar5422
Calhoun131
Carroll7
Chickasaw1721
Choctaw91
Claiborne3
Clarke101
Clay11
Coahoma321
Copiah19
Covington7
Desoto1441
Forrest5911
Franklin5
George5
Greene1
Grenada8
Hancock3222
Harrison8832
Hinds17812
Holmes273
Humphreys61
Itawamba5
Jackson11151
Jasper4
Jefferson4
Jones151
Kemper11
Lafayette261
Lamar191
Lauderdale8453
Lawrence6
Leake15
Lee402
Leflore2841
Lincoln2612
Lowndes17
Madison8321
Marion141
Marshall241
Monroe1912
Montgomery121
Neshoba13
Newton71
Noxubee5
Oktibbeha3012
Panola191
Pearl River6032
Perry141
Pike3311
Pontotoc131
Prentiss102
Quitman12
Rankin792
Scott341
Sharkey3
Simpson6
Smith151
Stone4
Sunflower271
Tallahatchie3
Tate18
Tippah374
Tishomingo1
Tunica1711
Union61
Walthall15
Warren91
Washington4122
Wayne5
Webster131
Wilkinson3331
Winston16
Yalobusha11
Yazoo381
Total2,0036741

Click here for more information from MSDH.

