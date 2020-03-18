88-year-old man reported as Connecticut’s first coronavirus death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The coronavirus has claimed its first life in the state of Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that an 88-year-old man, who was recently admitted to Danbury Hosptial, died of COVID-19 complications.

It is with sadness today that we are confirming the first death of a person in Connecticut due to severe complications from COVID-19. The patient, a man in his 80s, had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. (1/4) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 18, 2020

“The first death is not unexpected, but it’s a shock,” Lamont said during a news conference. “It’s a shock because it makes this so real for all of our families. Our hearts go out to that man and his family.”

WATCH: Gov. Lamont announces CT’s first COVID-19 death

He was a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield.

“Sadly, we can confirm the passing of an 88-year-old Ridgefield, CT man due to COVID-19,” Andrea Rynn, spokesperson with Danbury Hospital said. “We express our deepest sympathy to his loved ones. Our staff continues to implement every precaution per CDC and CT DPH guidelines for prevention and containment as we care for other patients in our hospitals.”

Currently, there are 96 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.

A statement released by the governor read:

It is with sadness today that we are confirming the first death of a person in Connecticut due to severe complications from COVID-19. The patient, a man in his 80s, had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. He had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield. I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals at the hospital who did everything in their power to save his life. I also want to acknowledge the dedicated professionals from hospitals and medical centers throughout our state who continue to work on the front lines and treat patients, in addition to all of the support staff who are providing critical assistance through this trying time. We know that people of an advanced age and in certain conditions are among the most at risk of this disease, however I urge everyone in Connecticut – regardless of age or condition – to take an active role in doing their part to reduce the spread of this virus throughout our communities so we can protect one another.

State officials remind residents to was their hands and keep practicing social distancing.