JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 884 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between February 25 and 27.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 789,940 with 2,039 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
as of February 24		Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of February 24
Adams710414010322
Alcorn986214713220
Amite3206675810
Attala522711020538
Benton2259494710
Bolivar920817427534
Calhoun463167447
Carroll2547505312
Chickasaw5567956315
Choctaw219733130
Claiborne213546459
Clarke420210413132
Clay493293425
Coahoma643012013814
Copiah708811110915
Covington704710818741
De Soto4982653713027
Forrest2188130336966
Franklin191937475
George711086949
Greene317556817
Grenada548812615532
Hancock1212514614623
Harrison5315264574487
Hinds51884759879140
Holmes443010413321
Humphreys2006443610
Issaquena260900
Itawamba734914213424
Jackson3671444041846
Jasper479172462
Jefferson147037417
Jefferson Davis283850151
Jones2109428634947
Kemper2160475010
Lafayette1509517520257
Lamar172921577112
Lauderdale18695358499108
Lawrence356053282
Leake635611410317
Lee2648729122543
Leflore728516627060
Lincoln824215521445
Lowndes1744822930569
Madison2385731842072
Marion693213417225
Marshall98671716917
Monroe1092521119255
Montgomery2938729415
Neshoba1049723323261
Newton5958968916
Noxubee271348426
Oktibbeha1104515827240
Panola1035716410315
Pearl River1496226626942
Perry303163439
Pike942418017844
Pontotoc102381369013
Prentiss813810210215
Quitman15593100
Rankin3630347251169
Scott647511512019
Sharkey95025488
Simpson693114118620
Smith407566808
Stone53797011214
Sunflower572911813821
Tallahatchie317560507
Tate72501398019
Tippah717910611914
Tishomingo608612110428
Tunica250644204
Union943511513323
Walthall3570787116
Warren1017319917738
Washington1019619423142
Wayne5927849413
Webster3370666614
Wilkinson179045256
Winston518110213639
Yalobusha4050558422
Yazoo799510315220
Total789,94012,03912,5332,170

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.