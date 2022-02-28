JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 884 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between February 25 and 27.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 789,940 with 2,039 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
as of February 24
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of February 24
|Adams
|7104
|140
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9862
|147
|132
|20
|Amite
|3206
|67
|58
|10
|Attala
|5227
|110
|205
|38
|Benton
|2259
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9208
|174
|275
|34
|Calhoun
|4631
|67
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2547
|50
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5567
|95
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2197
|33
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2135
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4202
|104
|131
|32
|Clay
|4932
|93
|42
|5
|Coahoma
|6430
|120
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7088
|111
|109
|15
|Covington
|7047
|108
|187
|41
|De Soto
|49826
|537
|130
|27
|Forrest
|21881
|303
|369
|66
|Franklin
|1919
|37
|47
|5
|George
|7110
|86
|94
|9
|Greene
|3175
|56
|81
|7
|Grenada
|5488
|126
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12125
|146
|146
|23
|Harrison
|53152
|645
|744
|87
|Hinds
|51884
|759
|879
|140
|Holmes
|4430
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2006
|44
|36
|10
|Issaquena
|260
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7349
|142
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36714
|440
|418
|46
|Jasper
|4791
|72
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1470
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2838
|50
|15
|1
|Jones
|21094
|286
|349
|47
|Kemper
|2160
|47
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15095
|175
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17292
|157
|71
|12
|Lauderdale
|18695
|358
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3560
|53
|28
|2
|Leake
|6356
|114
|103
|17
|Lee
|26487
|291
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7285
|166
|270
|60
|Lincoln
|8242
|155
|214
|45
|Lowndes
|17448
|229
|305
|69
|Madison
|23857
|318
|420
|72
|Marion
|6932
|134
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9867
|171
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10925
|211
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2938
|72
|94
|15
|Neshoba
|10497
|233
|232
|61
|Newton
|5958
|96
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2713
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11045
|158
|272
|40
|Panola
|10357
|164
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14962
|266
|269
|42
|Perry
|3031
|63
|43
|9
|Pike
|9424
|180
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10238
|136
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8138
|102
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1559
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36303
|472
|511
|69
|Scott
|6475
|115
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|950
|25
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6931
|141
|186
|20
|Smith
|4075
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5379
|70
|112
|14
|Sunflower
|5729
|118
|138
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3175
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7250
|139
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7179
|106
|119
|14
|Tishomingo
|6086
|121
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2506
|44
|20
|4
|Union
|9435
|115
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3570
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10173
|199
|177
|38
|Washington
|10196
|194
|231
|42
|Wayne
|5927
|84
|94
|13
|Webster
|3370
|66
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1790
|45
|25
|6
|Winston
|5181
|102
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4050
|55
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7995
|103
|152
|20
|Total
|789,940
|12,039
|12,533
|2,170
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.