JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 884 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between February 25 and 27.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 789,940 with 2,039 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

as of February 24 Total LTC Facility Deaths

as of February 24 Adams 7104 140 103 22 Alcorn 9862 147 132 20 Amite 3206 67 58 10 Attala 5227 110 205 38 Benton 2259 49 47 10 Bolivar 9208 174 275 34 Calhoun 4631 67 44 7 Carroll 2547 50 53 12 Chickasaw 5567 95 63 15 Choctaw 2197 33 13 0 Claiborne 2135 46 45 9 Clarke 4202 104 131 32 Clay 4932 93 42 5 Coahoma 6430 120 138 14 Copiah 7088 111 109 15 Covington 7047 108 187 41 De Soto 49826 537 130 27 Forrest 21881 303 369 66 Franklin 1919 37 47 5 George 7110 86 94 9 Greene 3175 56 81 7 Grenada 5488 126 155 32 Hancock 12125 146 146 23 Harrison 53152 645 744 87 Hinds 51884 759 879 140 Holmes 4430 104 133 21 Humphreys 2006 44 36 10 Issaquena 260 9 0 0 Itawamba 7349 142 134 24 Jackson 36714 440 418 46 Jasper 4791 72 46 2 Jefferson 1470 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2838 50 15 1 Jones 21094 286 349 47 Kemper 2160 47 50 10 Lafayette 15095 175 202 57 Lamar 17292 157 71 12 Lauderdale 18695 358 499 108 Lawrence 3560 53 28 2 Leake 6356 114 103 17 Lee 26487 291 225 43 Leflore 7285 166 270 60 Lincoln 8242 155 214 45 Lowndes 17448 229 305 69 Madison 23857 318 420 72 Marion 6932 134 172 25 Marshall 9867 171 69 17 Monroe 10925 211 192 55 Montgomery 2938 72 94 15 Neshoba 10497 233 232 61 Newton 5958 96 89 16 Noxubee 2713 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 11045 158 272 40 Panola 10357 164 103 15 Pearl River 14962 266 269 42 Perry 3031 63 43 9 Pike 9424 180 178 44 Pontotoc 10238 136 90 13 Prentiss 8138 102 102 15 Quitman 1559 31 0 0 Rankin 36303 472 511 69 Scott 6475 115 120 19 Sharkey 950 25 48 8 Simpson 6931 141 186 20 Smith 4075 66 80 8 Stone 5379 70 112 14 Sunflower 5729 118 138 21 Tallahatchie 3175 60 50 7 Tate 7250 139 80 19 Tippah 7179 106 119 14 Tishomingo 6086 121 104 28 Tunica 2506 44 20 4 Union 9435 115 133 23 Walthall 3570 78 71 16 Warren 10173 199 177 38 Washington 10196 194 231 42 Wayne 5927 84 94 13 Webster 3370 66 66 14 Wilkinson 1790 45 25 6 Winston 5181 102 136 39 Yalobusha 4050 55 84 22 Yazoo 7995 103 152 20 Total 789,940 12,039 12,533 2,170

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.