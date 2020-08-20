894 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 894 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-seven additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 75,449 with 2,190 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 1 Desoto 2 George 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 1 Jackson 2 Jones 1 Lafayette 1 Lauderdale 1 Lawrence 1 Lee 1 Madison 2 Monroe 1 Oktibbeha 2 Panola 1 Washington 4 Yazoo 2

* 2 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 24 and August 9, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Perry 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 693 28 46 12 Alcorn 488 6 12 1 Amite 257 6 14 2 Attala 563 25 90 20 Benton 181 1 2 0 Bolivar 1289 41 72 11 Calhoun 442 9 23 4 Carroll 279 11 45 9 Chickasaw 535 20 36 11 Choctaw 147 4 0 0 Claiborne 418 15 43 9 Clarke 395 28 31 9 Clay 435 14 2 1 Coahoma 890 14 75 2 Copiah 1002 30 30 4 Covington 680 17 8 3 De Soto 4143 37 47 8 Forrest 1964 59 118 34 Franklin 159 2 3 1 George 654 11 5 2 Greene 276 14 35 6 Grenada 888 28 83 15 Hancock 442 17 8 4 Harrison 2927 41 149 16 Hinds 6098 130 316 55 Holmes 983 50 98 20 Humphreys 319 12 20 6 Issaquena 45 2 0 0 Itawamba 465 12 47 8 Jackson 2650 52 74 7 Jasper 448 12 1 0 Jefferson 208 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 261 7 3 1 Jones 2033 67 174 35 Kemper 255 14 38 9 Lafayette 1122 27 91 19 Lamar 1317 24 8 3 Lauderdale 1578 101 212 58 Lawrence 369 9 17 1 Leake 828 27 4 0 Lee 1885 44 117 20 Leflore 1163 70 185 44 Lincoln 903 46 124 28 Lowndes 1175 47 91 28 Madison 2668 77 220 38 Marion 725 24 48 6 Marshall 859 10 18 2 Monroe 938 56 147 44 Montgomery 381 11 24 6 Neshoba 1364 97 109 36 Newton 614 13 10 2 Noxubee 499 13 17 4 Oktibbeha 1237 45 180 29 Panola 1184 20 12 2 Pearl River 643 44 66 19 Perry 274 9 0 0 Pike 1052 39 74 19 Pontotoc 927 9 6 1 Prentiss 537 12 31 3 Quitman 284 2 0 0 Rankin 2529 44 115 11 Scott 1057 21 15 3 Sharkey 226 7 42 6 Simpson 873 37 93 18 Smith 439 13 54 8 Stone 269 9 27 3 Sunflower 1165 31 31 7 Tallahatchie 593 11 9 2 Tate 801 31 32 12 Tippah 465 14 1 0 Tishomingo 495 14 82 6 Tunica 411 9 12 2 Union 802 19 38 11 Walthall 539 23 65 12 Warren 1220 38 101 18 Washington 1868 56 72 17 Wayne 819 21 58 10 Webster 278 13 52 11 Wilkinson 244 14 8 4 Winston 667 18 40 11 Yalobusha 339 10 35 7 Yazoo 912 17 29 4 Total 75,449 2,190 4,578 922

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

