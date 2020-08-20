894 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 894 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-seven additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 75,449 with 2,190 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Desoto2
George1
Harrison1
Hinds1
Jackson2
Jones1
Lafayette1
Lauderdale1
Lawrence1
Lee1
Madison2
Monroe1
Oktibbeha2
Panola1
Washington4
Yazoo2

2 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 24 and August 9, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Perry1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams693284612
Alcorn4886121
Amite2576142
Attala563259020
Benton181120
Bolivar1289417211
Calhoun4429234
Carroll27911459
Chickasaw535203611
Choctaw147400
Claiborne41815439
Clarke39528319
Clay4351421
Coahoma89014752
Copiah100230304
Covington6801783
De Soto414337478
Forrest19645911834
Franklin159231
George6541152
Greene27614356
Grenada888288315
Hancock4421784
Harrison29274114916
Hinds609813031655
Holmes983509820
Humphreys31912206
Issaquena45200
Itawamba46512478
Jackson265052747
Jasper4481210
Jefferson208882
Jefferson Davis261731
Jones20336717435
Kemper25514389
Lafayette1122279119
Lamar13172483
Lauderdale157810121258
Lawrence3699171
Leake8282740
Lee18854411720
Leflore11637018544
Lincoln9034612428
Lowndes1175479128
Madison26687722038
Marion72524486
Marshall85910182
Monroe9385614744
Montgomery38111246
Neshoba13649710936
Newton61413102
Noxubee49913174
Oktibbeha12374518029
Panola118420122
Pearl River643446619
Perry274900
Pike1052397419
Pontotoc927961
Prentiss53712313
Quitman284200
Rankin25294411511
Scott105721153
Sharkey2267426
Simpson873379318
Smith43913548
Stone2699273
Sunflower116531317
Tallahatchie5931192
Tate801313212
Tippah4651410
Tishomingo49514826
Tunica4119122
Union802193811
Walthall539236512
Warren12203810118
Washington1868567217
Wayne819215810
Webster278135211
Wilkinson2441484
Winston667184011
Yalobusha33910357
Yazoo91217294
Total75,4492,1904,578922

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

