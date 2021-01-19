9 additional COVID-19 cases in Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting nine positive COVID-19 cases in the district. These cases were reported to the district over two days, Monday and Tuesday.

Two students at Clinton Park Elementary, two students at Clinton Junior High School, four students and one district employee at Clinton High School make up the nine cases. School administrators at each campus have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These cases bring CPSD’s second semester positives to 35 since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.