900 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 900 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 281,678 with 6,269 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

According to MSDH, Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams225574
Alcorn286359
Amite108131
Attala203167
Benton90824
Bolivar4418112
Calhoun151425
Carroll111722
Chickasaw196649
Choctaw67614
Claiborne95328
Clarke160866
Clay174845
Coahoma264259
Copiah266353
Covington235973
De Soto18783217
Forrest6683134
Franklin73519
George219743
Greene120231
Grenada234274
Hancock322570
Harrison15702244
Hinds18038362
Holmes178369
Humphreys88826
Issaquena1646
Itawamba282169
Jackson11793208
Jasper198940
Jefferson59925
Jefferson Davis95731
Jones7490132
Kemper85821
Lafayette5559108
Lamar544969
Lauderdale6530214
Lawrence115218
Leake246968
Lee9431153
Leflore3258115
Lincoln329697
Lowndes5835130
Madison9147186
Marion242276
Marshall379987
Monroe3902119
Montgomery116536
Neshoba3623164
Newton211849
Noxubee119327
Oktibbeha427988
Panola410988
Pearl River3846117
Perry110832
Pike288689
Pontotoc398665
Prentiss263056
Quitman75412
Rankin12109243
Scott282360
Sharkey48417
Simpson256077
Smith143827
Stone164028
Sunflower306681
Tallahatchie166137
Tate290567
Tippah266158
Tishomingo206164
Tunica94723
Union378570
Walthall120539
Warren3986110
Washington5068125
Wayne236440
Webster103324
Wilkinson61325
Winston216474
Yalobusha136336
Yazoo274559
Total281,6786,269

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

