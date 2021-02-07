900 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 900 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 281,678 with 6,269 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

According to MSDH, Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.