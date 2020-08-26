904 new coronavirus cases, 58 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 904 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifty-eight additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 80,110 with 2,373 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Adams 1 Bolivar 2 Hinds 2 Kemper 1 Leflore 1 Pike 1 Rankin 2 Sunflower 1 Tallahatchie 1 Washington 1 Wilkinson 1

* 44 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 21 and August 18, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Amite 1 Bolivar 1 Claiborne 1 Coahoma 1 Forrest 1 Harrison 5 Issaquena 1 Jackson 2 Jasper 1 Jefferson Davis 1 Leake 2 Lowndes 1 Madison 1 Montgomery 1 Panola 2 Pearl River 2 Pike 2 Pontotoc 1 Rankin 3 Scott 1 Tishomingo 8 Tunica 1 Union 1 Washington 1 Wilkinson 1 Winston 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 751 31 46 12 Alcorn 580 6 12 1 Amite 265 7 14 2 Attala 576 25 90 20 Benton 191 1 2 0 Bolivar 1420 45 74 11 Calhoun 460 10 23 4 Carroll 287 11 45 9 Chickasaw 564 20 36 11 Choctaw 153 4 0 0 Claiborne 430 16 43 9 Clarke 421 28 31 9 Clay 464 14 2 1 Coahoma 926 17 75 2 Copiah 1048 31 30 4 Covington 708 17 8 3 De Soto 4421 41 49 9 Forrest 2063 62 121 35 Franklin 171 3 3 1 George 673 12 5 2 Greene 285 14 35 6 Grenada 908 30 84 16 Hancock 466 18 8 4 Harrison 3158 53 149 18 Hinds 6357 137 357 59 Holmes 1038 52 98 20 Humphreys 334 13 20 6 Issaquena 95 3 0 0 Itawamba 514 14 51 9 Jackson 2879 59 74 7 Jasper 470 13 1 0 Jefferson 213 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 291 8 3 1 Jones 2114 69 174 35 Kemper 264 15 38 9 Lafayette 1244 34 114 24 Lamar 1400 25 9 4 Lauderdale 1688 103 212 58 Lawrence 397 10 18 1 Leake 875 31 4 0 Lee 2066 49 143 25 Leflore 1215 74 185 45 Lincoln 941 49 129 30 Lowndes 1245 53 92 28 Madison 2821 82 222 41 Marion 766 25 48 6 Marshall 907 11 19 3 Monroe 996 56 148 44 Montgomery 402 15 25 7 Neshoba 1410 99 109 37 Newton 641 13 12 2 Noxubee 514 14 17 4 Oktibbeha 1346 46 184 29 Panola 1263 23 13 2 Pearl River 718 48 66 19 Perry 289 9 0 0 Pike 1101 43 74 19 Pontotoc 1014 10 6 1 Prentiss 593 12 40 3 Quitman 306 3 0 0 Rankin 2756 59 131 16 Scott 1079 22 15 3 Sharkey 247 8 42 7 Simpson 918 39 99 19 Smith 456 13 54 8 Stone 302 9 27 3 Sunflower 1229 35 39 8 Tallahatchie 611 13 9 2 Tate 849 32 32 12 Tippah 524 15 2 0 Tishomingo 539 26 93 18 Tunica 438 11 12 2 Union 849 21 40 11 Walthall 553 24 67 13 Warren 1274 43 106 20 Washington 1964 59 79 18 Wayne 842 21 58 10 Webster 295 13 52 11 Wilkinson 277 17 8 4 Winston 691 19 40 11 Yalobusha 362 11 35 7 Yazoo 939 19 29 4 Total 80,110 2,373 4,767 976

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

