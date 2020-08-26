Severe Weather Information

904 new coronavirus cases, 58 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 904 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifty-eight additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 80,110 with 2,373 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Bolivar2
Hinds2
Kemper1
Leflore1
Pike1
Rankin2
Sunflower1
Tallahatchie1
Washington1
Wilkinson1

44 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 21 and August 18, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Bolivar1
Claiborne1
Coahoma1
Forrest1
Harrison5
Issaquena1
Jackson2
Jasper1
Jefferson Davis1
Leake2
Lowndes1
Madison1
Montgomery1
Panola2
Pearl River2
Pike2
Pontotoc1
Rankin3
Scott1
Tishomingo8
Tunica1
Union1
Washington1
Wilkinson1
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams751314612
Alcorn5806121
Amite2657142
Attala576259020
Benton191120
Bolivar1420457411
Calhoun46010234
Carroll28711459
Chickasaw564203611
Choctaw153400
Claiborne43016439
Clarke42128319
Clay4641421
Coahoma92617752
Copiah104831304
Covington7081783
De Soto442141499
Forrest20636212135
Franklin171331
George6731252
Greene28514356
Grenada908308416
Hancock4661884
Harrison31585314918
Hinds635713735759
Holmes1038529820
Humphreys33413206
Issaquena95300
Itawamba51414519
Jackson287959747
Jasper4701310
Jefferson213882
Jefferson Davis291831
Jones21146917435
Kemper26415389
Lafayette12443411424
Lamar14002594
Lauderdale168810321258
Lawrence39710181
Leake8753140
Lee20664914325
Leflore12157418545
Lincoln9414912930
Lowndes1245539228
Madison28218222241
Marion76625486
Marshall90711193
Monroe9965614844
Montgomery40215257
Neshoba14109910937
Newton64113122
Noxubee51414174
Oktibbeha13464618429
Panola126323132
Pearl River718486619
Perry289900
Pike1101437419
Pontotoc10141061
Prentiss59312403
Quitman306300
Rankin27565913116
Scott107922153
Sharkey2478427
Simpson918399919
Smith45613548
Stone3029273
Sunflower122935398
Tallahatchie6111392
Tate849323212
Tippah5241520
Tishomingo539269318
Tunica43811122
Union849214011
Walthall553246713
Warren12744310620
Washington1964597918
Wayne842215810
Webster295135211
Wilkinson2771784
Winston691194011
Yalobusha36211357
Yazoo93919294
Total80,1102,3734,767976

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

