905 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 905 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 135,803 with 3,581 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Nineteen deaths occurred on November 10 and November 16 in the counties below.

County Total Alcorn 1 Bolivar 1 Chickasaw 1 Desoto 1 Forrest 2 Jackson 4 Jasper 1 Jefferson Davis 1 Lee 1 Madison 1 Marshall 1 Panola 1 Rankin 1 Tate 1 Tippah 1

17 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 23 and November 11, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Copiah 1 Desoto 3 Greene 1 Grenada 1 Hancock 1 Harrison 3 Jackson 2 Leflore 1 Marshall 1 Panola 2 Simpson 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1259 47 64 14 Alcorn 1358 22 88 10 Amite 460 14 15 2 Attala 975 27 96 20 Benton 460 16 44 8 Bolivar 2266 83 222 30 Calhoun 690 13 25 4 Carroll 655 13 45 9 Chickasaw 976 32 47 14 Choctaw 269 7 1 0 Claiborne 568 16 43 9 Clarke 848 53 93 27 Clay 817 26 20 3 Coahoma 1402 40 126 11 Copiah 1519 39 72 9 Covington 1110 32 66 15 De Soto 8985 91 101 20 Forrest 3460 85 177 41 Franklin 289 4 4 1 George 1167 22 36 6 Greene 560 20 40 6 Grenada 1318 44 114 21 Hancock 1082 35 59 9 Harrison 6476 104 303 35 Hinds 9045 186 486 80 Holmes 1203 60 102 20 Humphreys 506 18 32 7 Issaquena 108 4 0 0 Itawamba 1380 33 89 17 Jackson 5786 111 113 12 Jasper 773 21 1 0 Jefferson 302 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 513 16 8 1 Jones 3276 86 187 38 Kemper 365 15 41 9 Lafayette 2912 45 123 28 Lamar 2613 47 42 11 Lauderdale 3084 141 298 76 Lawrence 651 14 26 2 Leake 1268 43 42 7 Lee 4491 90 196 39 Leflore 1929 89 195 47 Lincoln 1710 64 162 36 Lowndes 2140 62 115 33 Madison 4339 98 250 46 Marion 1049 46 92 15 Marshall 1935 41 58 13 Monroe 1787 76 172 52 Montgomery 678 24 53 9 Neshoba 2075 111 138 39 Newton 980 29 40 10 Noxubee 654 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2278 58 193 31 Panola 1984 46 59 9 Pearl River 1339 65 99 23 Perry 608 24 20 7 Pike 1547 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1824 26 19 2 Prentiss 1310 25 76 6 Quitman 456 6 0 0 Rankin 4833 91 184 24 Scott 1414 29 22 3 Sharkey 296 16 43 8 Simpson 1369 53 122 19 Smith 664 16 55 8 Stone 636 14 58 9 Sunflower 1801 54 84 15 Tallahatchie 921 27 29 7 Tate 1517 46 67 17 Tippah 1133 29 61 3 Tishomingo 999 41 96 26 Tunica 579 18 15 2 Union 1500 25 46 11 Walthall 719 27 67 13 Warren 1663 56 125 26 Washington 2908 105 181 39 Wayne 1115 22 59 10 Webster 404 14 52 11 Wilkinson 363 22 20 5 Winston 1039 23 46 11 Yalobusha 638 26 80 18 Yazoo 1425 36 137 14 Total 135,803 3,581 7,209 1,382

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

