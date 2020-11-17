905 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 905 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 135,803 with 3,581 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Nineteen deaths occurred on November 10 and November 16 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|1
|Bolivar
|1
|Chickasaw
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Forrest
|2
|Jackson
|4
|Jasper
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lee
|1
|Madison
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Panola
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Tate
|1
|Tippah
|1
17 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 23 and November 11, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Copiah
|1
|Desoto
|3
|Greene
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|3
|Jackson
|2
|Leflore
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Panola
|2
|Simpson
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1259
|47
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1358
|22
|88
|10
|Amite
|460
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|975
|27
|96
|20
|Benton
|460
|16
|44
|8
|Bolivar
|2266
|83
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|690
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|655
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|976
|32
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|269
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|568
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|848
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|817
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1402
|40
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1519
|39
|72
|9
|Covington
|1110
|32
|66
|15
|De Soto
|8985
|91
|101
|20
|Forrest
|3460
|85
|177
|41
|Franklin
|289
|4
|4
|1
|George
|1167
|22
|36
|6
|Greene
|560
|20
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1318
|44
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1082
|35
|59
|9
|Harrison
|6476
|104
|303
|35
|Hinds
|9045
|186
|486
|80
|Holmes
|1203
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|506
|18
|32
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1380
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5786
|111
|113
|12
|Jasper
|773
|21
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|302
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|513
|16
|8
|1
|Jones
|3276
|86
|187
|38
|Kemper
|365
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2912
|45
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2613
|47
|42
|11
|Lauderdale
|3084
|141
|298
|76
|Lawrence
|651
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1268
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4491
|90
|196
|39
|Leflore
|1929
|89
|195
|47
|Lincoln
|1710
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2140
|62
|115
|33
|Madison
|4339
|98
|250
|46
|Marion
|1049
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1935
|41
|58
|13
|Monroe
|1787
|76
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|678
|24
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2075
|111
|138
|39
|Newton
|980
|29
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|654
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2278
|58
|193
|31
|Panola
|1984
|46
|59
|9
|Pearl River
|1339
|65
|99
|23
|Perry
|608
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1547
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1824
|26
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1310
|25
|76
|6
|Quitman
|456
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4833
|91
|184
|24
|Scott
|1414
|29
|22
|3
|Sharkey
|296
|16
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1369
|53
|122
|19
|Smith
|664
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|636
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1801
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|921
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1517
|46
|67
|17
|Tippah
|1133
|29
|61
|3
|Tishomingo
|999
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|579
|18
|15
|2
|Union
|1500
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|719
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1663
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2908
|105
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1115
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|404
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|363
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1039
|23
|46
|11
|Yalobusha
|638
|26
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1425
|36
|137
|14
|Total
|135,803
|3,581
|7,209
|1,382
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man, woman wanted on kidnapping charges in Copiah County
- Christmas comes early: How to score a tub of Cinnabon icing
- Egg Bowl tickets now on sale
- Senate confirms first female federal judge for Mississippi’s Southern District
- Mississippi Choctaws receive license to assist in broadband access for Tribe