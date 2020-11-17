905 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 905 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 135,803 with 3,581 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Nineteen deaths occurred on November 10 and November 16 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Bolivar1
Chickasaw1
Desoto1
Forrest2
Jackson4
Jasper1
Jefferson Davis1
Lee1
Madison1
Marshall1
Panola1
Rankin1
Tate1
Tippah1

17 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between September 23 and November 11, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Copiah1
Desoto3
Greene1
Grenada1
Hancock1
Harrison3
Jackson2
Leflore1
Marshall1
Panola2
Simpson1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1259476414
Alcorn1358228810
Amite46014152
Attala975279620
Benton46016448
Bolivar22668322230
Calhoun69013254
Carroll65513459
Chickasaw976324714
Choctaw269710
Claiborne56816439
Clarke848539327
Clay81726203
Coahoma14024012611
Copiah151939729
Covington1110326615
De Soto89859110120
Forrest34608517741
Franklin289441
George116722366
Greene56020406
Grenada13184411421
Hancock108235599
Harrison647610430335
Hinds904518648680
Holmes12036010220
Humphreys50618327
Issaquena108400
Itawamba1380338917
Jackson578611111312
Jasper7732110
Jefferson30211133
Jefferson Davis5131681
Jones32768618738
Kemper36515419
Lafayette29124512328
Lamar2613474211
Lauderdale308414129876
Lawrence65114262
Leake126843427
Lee44919019639
Leflore19298919547
Lincoln17106416236
Lowndes21406211533
Madison43399825046
Marion1049469215
Marshall1935415813
Monroe17877617252
Montgomery67824539
Neshoba207511113839
Newton980294010
Noxubee65417214
Oktibbeha22785819331
Panola198446599
Pearl River1339659923
Perry60824207
Pike1547589827
Pontotoc182426192
Prentiss131025766
Quitman456600
Rankin48339118424
Scott141429223
Sharkey29616438
Simpson13695312219
Smith66416558
Stone63614589
Sunflower1801548415
Tallahatchie92127297
Tate1517466717
Tippah113329613
Tishomingo999419626
Tunica57918152
Union1500254611
Walthall719276713
Warren16635612526
Washington290810518139
Wayne1115225910
Webster404145211
Wilkinson36322205
Winston1039234611
Yalobusha638268018
Yazoo14253613714
Total135,8033,5817,2091,382

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

