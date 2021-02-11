911 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 911 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 284,664 with 6,390 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2266 74 72 15 Alcorn 2876 59 130 20 Amite 1089 32 54 7 Attala 2043 68 173 36 Benton 911 24 45 10 Bolivar 4455 112 231 31 Calhoun 1521 25 34 4 Carroll 1137 23 49 9 Chickasaw 1974 50 58 15 Choctaw 682 15 1 0 Claiborne 963 29 45 9 Clarke 1625 67 123 30 Clay 1760 45 38 5 Coahoma 2663 61 129 11 Copiah 2686 55 81 11 Covington 2381 73 136 39 De Soto 18991 221 113 24 Forrest 6763 134 225 50 Franklin 737 19 39 4 George 2227 44 59 7 Greene 1219 31 52 6 Grenada 2363 74 155 32 Hancock 3270 71 68 14 Harrison 15904 256 482 65 Hinds 18246 372 805 127 Holmes 1790 69 104 20 Humphreys 896 26 34 8 Issaquena 164 6 0 0 Itawamba 2847 71 134 23 Jackson 12060 210 233 32 Jasper 2015 40 43 2 Jefferson 604 26 41 7 Jefferson Davis 971 31 8 1 Jones 7585 138 217 41 Kemper 866 22 44 9 Lafayette 5605 110 187 55 Lamar 5551 71 53 13 Lauderdale 6592 219 441 99 Lawrence 1162 18 27 2 Leake 2481 69 88 15 Lee 9518 154 217 41 Leflore 3284 116 238 52 Lincoln 3343 98 183 37 Lowndes 5882 135 256 62 Madison 9227 189 364 69 Marion 2456 77 158 24 Marshall 3859 89 64 15 Monroe 3926 123 190 55 Montgomery 1175 37 54 9 Neshoba 3659 165 202 58 Newton 2148 50 87 15 Noxubee 1202 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4313 89 220 36 Panola 4160 88 102 13 Pearl River 3897 122 186 34 Perry 1121 32 21 7 Pike 2917 89 127 34 Pontotoc 4013 65 86 10 Prentiss 2645 57 99 15 Quitman 755 14 0 0 Rankin 12244 249 390 61 Scott 2854 65 114 16 Sharkey 486 17 43 8 Simpson 2584 78 158 20 Smith 1456 27 62 8 Stone 1656 28 84 14 Sunflower 3105 82 121 19 Tallahatchie 1670 39 50 7 Tate 2923 67 80 19 Tippah 2680 63 120 13 Tishomingo 2077 64 102 27 Tunica 953 23 18 2 Union 3831 71 131 23 Walthall 1216 39 69 13 Warren 4021 113 170 38 Washington 5079 125 190 39 Wayne 2394 40 69 11 Webster 1050 26 59 11 Wilkinson 614 26 25 5 Winston 2176 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1384 36 82 22 Yazoo 2770 60 139 18 Total 284,664 6,390 10,346 1,933

