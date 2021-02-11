911 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 911 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 284,664 with 6,390 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2266747215
Alcorn28765913020
Amite108932547
Attala20436817336
Benton911244510
Bolivar445511223131
Calhoun152125344
Carroll113723499
Chickasaw1974505815
Choctaw6821510
Claiborne96329459
Clarke16256712330
Clay176045385
Coahoma26636112911
Copiah2686558111
Covington23817313639
De Soto1899122111324
Forrest676313422550
Franklin73719394
George222744597
Greene121931526
Grenada23637415532
Hancock3270716814
Harrison1590425648265
Hinds18246372805127
Holmes17906910420
Humphreys89626348
Issaquena164600
Itawamba28477113423
Jackson1206021023332
Jasper201540432
Jefferson60426417
Jefferson Davis9713181
Jones758513821741
Kemper86622449
Lafayette560511018755
Lamar5551715313
Lauderdale659221944199
Lawrence116218272
Leake2481698815
Lee951815421741
Leflore328411623852
Lincoln33439818337
Lowndes588213525662
Madison922718936469
Marion24567715824
Marshall3859896415
Monroe392612319055
Montgomery117537549
Neshoba365916520258
Newton2148508715
Noxubee120229356
Oktibbeha43138922036
Panola41608810213
Pearl River389712218634
Perry112132217
Pike29178912734
Pontotoc4013658610
Prentiss2645579915
Quitman7551400
Rankin1224424939061
Scott28546511416
Sharkey48617438
Simpson25847815820
Smith145627628
Stone1656288414
Sunflower31058212119
Tallahatchie167039507
Tate2923678019
Tippah26806312013
Tishomingo20776410227
Tunica95323182
Union38317113123
Walthall1216396913
Warren402111317038
Washington507912519039
Wayne2394406911
Webster1050265911
Wilkinson61426255
Winston21767413039
Yalobusha1384368222
Yazoo27706013918
Total284,6646,39010,3461,933

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

