911 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 911 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 522,455 with 10,354 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4823 125 88 18 Alcorn 6098 108 130 20 Amite 2123 57 57 9 Attala 3449 90 189 36 Benton 1556 40 47 10 Bolivar 6534 153 240 33 Calhoun 2932 51 44 7 Carroll 1784 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3314 69 61 15 Choctaw 1391 27 12 0 Claiborne 1353 39 46 9 Clarke 3032 95 132 32 Clay 3195 78 41 5 Coahoma 4352 112 138 14 Copiah 4674 95 108 15 Covington 4389 95 142 39 De Soto 33920 435 126 26 Forrest 13963 261 284 61 Franklin 1283 31 46 5 George 5124 80 73 9 Greene 2258 50 57 6 Grenada 3847 111 156 32 Hancock 7886 132 72 15 Harrison 35254 562 537 79 Hinds 33208 649 853 139 Holmes 2754 89 109 20 Humphreys 1334 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 5011 107 136 24 Jackson 25056 393 285 41 Jasper 3424 66 46 2 Jefferson 976 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1761 43 10 1 Jones 14264 248 261 44 Kemper 1461 41 50 10 Lafayette 8999 143 202 57 Lamar 10796 140 57 12 Lauderdale 12430 323 486 108 Lawrence 2232 43 27 2 Leake 4161 92 99 17 Lee 16905 247 224 43 Leflore 4814 144 240 55 Lincoln 5605 136 209 41 Lowndes 11505 196 304 68 Madison 15183 283 416 72 Marion 4355 113 162 24 Marshall 6884 142 69 17 Monroe 7234 180 191 55 Montgomery 1852 57 64 10 Neshoba 6787 210 229 61 Newton 3986 83 87 15 Noxubee 1900 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7297 140 271 40 Panola 6892 138 103 15 Pearl River 9813 244 210 42 Perry 2163 56 24 9 Pike 6004 157 177 44 Pontotoc 7252 110 87 13 Prentiss 5226 86 101 15 Quitman 1088 28 0 0 Rankin 22891 407 492 69 Scott 4839 99 117 19 Sharkey 656 21 45 8 Simpson 4631 117 165 20 Smith 2729 52 72 8 Stone 3676 66 88 14 Sunflower 4380 106 125 20 Tallahatchie 2347 53 50 7 Tate 4831 119 80 19 Tippah 5049 85 122 14 Tishomingo 4004 95 103 28 Tunica 1665 39 19 3 Union 6601 99 133 23 Walthall 2234 66 69 14 Warren 6983 179 175 38 Washington 7601 170 202 41 Wayne 4456 72 80 13 Webster 2092 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1074 39 25 6 Winston 3216 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2497 47 82 22 Yazoo 4662 94 152 20 Total 522,455 10,354 11,379 2,103

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.