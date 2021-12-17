911 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 911 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 522,455 with 10,354 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams48231258818
Alcorn609810813020
Amite212357579
Attala34499018936
Benton1556404710
Bolivar653415324033
Calhoun293251447
Carroll1784415211
Chickasaw3314696115
Choctaw139127120
Claiborne135339469
Clarke30329513232
Clay319578415
Coahoma435211213814
Copiah46749510815
Covington43899514239
De Soto3392043512626
Forrest1396326128461
Franklin128331465
George512480739
Greene225850576
Grenada384711115632
Hancock78861327215
Harrison3525456253779
Hinds33208649853139
Holmes27548910920
Humphreys133439359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba501110713624
Jackson2505639328541
Jasper342466462
Jefferson97634417
Jefferson Davis176143101
Jones1426424826144
Kemper1461415010
Lafayette899914320257
Lamar107961405712
Lauderdale12430323486108
Lawrence223243272
Leake4161929917
Lee1690524722443
Leflore481414424055
Lincoln560513620941
Lowndes1150519630468
Madison1518328341672
Marion435511316224
Marshall68841426917
Monroe723418019155
Montgomery1852576410
Neshoba678721022961
Newton3986838715
Noxubee190044416
Oktibbeha729714027140
Panola689213810315
Pearl River981324421042
Perry216356249
Pike600415717744
Pontotoc72521108713
Prentiss52268610115
Quitman10882800
Rankin2289140749269
Scott48399911719
Sharkey65621458
Simpson463111716520
Smith272952728
Stone3676668814
Sunflower438010612520
Tallahatchie234753507
Tate48311198019
Tippah50498512214
Tishomingo40049510328
Tunica166539193
Union66019913323
Walthall2234666914
Warren698317917538
Washington760117020241
Wayne4456728013
Webster2092496714
Wilkinson107439256
Winston32169213539
Yalobusha2497478222
Yazoo46629415220
Total522,45510,35411,3792,103

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

