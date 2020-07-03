914 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 914 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 29,684 with 1,103 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Bolivar 1 Lee 2 Monroe 1 Neshoba 1 Oktibbeha 1 Sunflower 1 Tallahatchie 1 Tate 1 Warren 1 Wayne 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 293 18 44 10 Alcorn 63 1 1 0 Amite 89 2 12 2 Attala 358 23 89 19 Benton 30 0 1 0 Bolivar 321 14 29 4 Calhoun 128 4 23 4 Carroll 164 11 45 9 Chickasaw 269 18 36 11 Choctaw 72 4 0 0 Claiborne 256 10 43 8 Clarke 205 24 19 9 Clay 247 10 0 0 Coahoma 191 6 0 0 Copiah 592 16 29 3 Covington 334 5 2 0 Desoto 1486 16 18 5 Forrest 851 42 95 29 Franklin 41 2 3 1 George 78 3 1 0 Greene 101 8 34 5 Grenada 432 5 27 2 Hancock 126 13 8 4 Harrison 842 10 65 4 Hinds 2382 39 134 14 Holmes 544 41 98 20 Humphreys 132 9 18 6 Issaquena 9 1 0 0 Itawamba 134 8 34 7 Jackson 584 16 46 5 Jasper 256 6 0 0 Jefferson 99 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 109 4 3 1 Jones 1104 49 152 32 Kemper 177 14 38 9 Lafayette 377 4 42 1 Lamar 440 7 3 2 Lauderdale 900 79 201 51 Lawrence 170 1 0 0 Leake 570 19 3 0 Lee 532 18 61 12 Leflore 480 49 168 34 Lincoln 443 34 111 26 Lowndes 472 12 21 6 Madison 1267 34 135 18 Marion 270 11 15 2 Marshall 217 3 5 0 Monroe 388 30 96 25 Montgomery 124 2 0 0 Neshoba 981 71 90 27 Newton 338 9 5 0 Noxubee 253 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 532 26 115 18 Panola 325 6 2 1 Pearl River 248 32 47 12 Perry 65 4 0 0 Pike 407 12 31 6 Pontotoc 273 6 3 1 Prentiss 102 3 24 3 Quitman 73 0 0 0 Rankin 888 12 27 0 Scott 762 15 13 2 Sharkey 34 0 1 0 Simpson 283 3 2 0 Smith 216 11 52 8 Stone 57 1 0 0 Sunflower 346 7 1 0 Tallahatchie 122 4 3 1 Tate 270 9 26 6 Tippah 128 11 0 0 Tishomingo 74 1 2 0 Tunica 93 3 12 2 Union 191 9 20 8 Walthall 180 4 0 0 Warren 496 18 39 9 Washington 531 9 8 1 Wayne 535 13 26 2 Webster 126 10 52 9 Wilkinson 92 9 5 2 Winston 254 6 29 3 Yalobusha 167 7 35 7 Yazoo 493 6 19 2 Total 29,684 1,103 2,712 533

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

