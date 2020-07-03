Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

914 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 914 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 29,684 with 1,103 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Bolivar1
Lee2
Monroe1
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha1
Sunflower1
Tallahatchie1
Tate1
Warren1
Wayne1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams293184410
Alcorn63110
Amite892122
Attala358238919
Benton30010
Bolivar32114294
Calhoun1284234
Carroll16411459
Chickasaw269183611
Choctaw72400
Claiborne25610438
Clarke20524199
Clay2471000
Coahoma191600
Copiah59216293
Covington334520
Desoto148616185
Forrest851429529
Franklin41231
George78310
Greene1018345
Grenada4325272
Hancock1261384
Harrison84210654
Hinds23823913414
Holmes544419820
Humphreys1329186
Issaquena9100
Itawamba1348347
Jackson58416465
Jasper256600
Jefferson99300
Jefferson Davis109431
Jones11044915232
Kemper17714389
Lafayette3774421
Lamar440732
Lauderdale9007920151
Lawrence170100
Leake5701930
Lee532186112
Leflore4804916834
Lincoln4433411126
Lowndes47212216
Madison12673413518
Marion27011152
Marshall217350
Monroe388309625
Montgomery124200
Neshoba981719027
Newton338950
Noxubee2538153
Oktibbeha5322611518
Panola325621
Pearl River248324712
Perry65400
Pike40712316
Pontotoc273631
Prentiss1023243
Quitman73000
Rankin88812270
Scott76215132
Sharkey34010
Simpson283320
Smith21611528
Stone57100
Sunflower346710
Tallahatchie122431
Tate2709266
Tippah1281100
Tishomingo74120
Tunica933122
Union1919208
Walthall180400
Warren49618399
Washington531981
Wayne53513262
Webster12610529
Wilkinson92952
Winston2546293
Yalobusha1677357
Yazoo4936192
Total29,6841,1032,712533

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

