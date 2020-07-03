914 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 914 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eleven new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 29,684 with 1,103 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|Bolivar
|1
|Lee
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tallahatchie
|1
|Tate
|1
|Warren
|1
|Wayne
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|293
|18
|44
|10
|Alcorn
|63
|1
|1
|0
|Amite
|89
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|358
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|30
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|321
|14
|29
|4
|Calhoun
|128
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|164
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|269
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|72
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|256
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|205
|24
|19
|9
|Clay
|247
|10
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|191
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|592
|16
|29
|3
|Covington
|334
|5
|2
|0
|Desoto
|1486
|16
|18
|5
|Forrest
|851
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|41
|2
|3
|1
|George
|78
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|101
|8
|34
|5
|Grenada
|432
|5
|27
|2
|Hancock
|126
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|842
|10
|65
|4
|Hinds
|2382
|39
|134
|14
|Holmes
|544
|41
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|132
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|134
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|584
|16
|46
|5
|Jasper
|256
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|99
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|109
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1104
|49
|152
|32
|Kemper
|177
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|377
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|440
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|900
|79
|201
|51
|Lawrence
|170
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|570
|19
|3
|0
|Lee
|532
|18
|61
|12
|Leflore
|480
|49
|168
|34
|Lincoln
|443
|34
|111
|26
|Lowndes
|472
|12
|21
|6
|Madison
|1267
|34
|135
|18
|Marion
|270
|11
|15
|2
|Marshall
|217
|3
|5
|0
|Monroe
|388
|30
|96
|25
|Montgomery
|124
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|981
|71
|90
|27
|Newton
|338
|9
|5
|0
|Noxubee
|253
|8
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|532
|26
|115
|18
|Panola
|325
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|248
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|65
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|407
|12
|31
|6
|Pontotoc
|273
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|102
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|73
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|888
|12
|27
|0
|Scott
|762
|15
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|34
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|283
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|216
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|57
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|346
|7
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|122
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|270
|9
|26
|6
|Tippah
|128
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|74
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|93
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|191
|9
|20
|8
|Walthall
|180
|4
|0
|0
|Warren
|496
|18
|39
|9
|Washington
|531
|9
|8
|1
|Wayne
|535
|13
|26
|2
|Webster
|126
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|92
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|254
|6
|29
|3
|Yalobusha
|167
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|493
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|29,684
|1,103
|2,712
|533
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
