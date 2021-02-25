920 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 920 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 292,811 with 6,613 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2332777215
Alcorn29036013020
Amite110832547
Attala20626917536
Benton931244510
Bolivar459412023231
Calhoun156428364
Carroll117623519
Chickasaw2006506015
Choctaw6951610
Claiborne97729459
Clarke16867112331
Clay178149385
Coahoma27276612911
Copiah2745578111
Covington24787813639
De Soto1956022911324
Forrest714013622651
Franklin75519394
George230645597
Greene126833526
Grenada24587615532
Hancock3399736814
Harrison1651227648365
Hinds18674385806130
Holmes18167010420
Humphreys91626348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba28887113423
Jackson1245121723633
Jasper211844432
Jefferson61427407
Jefferson Davis10053181
Jones789114521941
Kemper89522449
Lafayette570711318755
Lamar5844805313
Lauderdale678422544299
Lawrence119321272
Leake2517708815
Lee966316022241
Leflore335811823752
Lincoln346410018338
Lowndes600813725662
Madison940019536569
Marion25077815824
Marshall3994926415
Monroe398012619055
Montgomery121237549
Neshoba376716620358
Newton2247518715
Noxubee122729356
Oktibbeha43999122236
Panola42689210213
Pearl River411612818735
Perry121434217
Pike29839312834
Pontotoc4073688612
Prentiss2686589915
Quitman7701400
Rankin1259526239061
Scott29256711518
Sharkey48817438
Simpson27177815820
Smith151831658
Stone1714298414
Sunflower31718512120
Tallahatchie169839507
Tate3008748019
Tippah27566511913
Tishomingo21176510227
Tunica98623182
Union39287313123
Walthall1235406913
Warren411411316937
Washington515912819139
Wayne2513406911
Webster1099296111
Wilkinson62226255
Winston22027513039
Yalobusha1429368222
Yazoo28386213918
Total292,8116,61310,3781,945

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories