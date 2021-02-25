920 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 920 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 292,811 with 6,613 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2332 77 72 15 Alcorn 2903 60 130 20 Amite 1108 32 54 7 Attala 2062 69 175 36 Benton 931 24 45 10 Bolivar 4594 120 232 31 Calhoun 1564 28 36 4 Carroll 1176 23 51 9 Chickasaw 2006 50 60 15 Choctaw 695 16 1 0 Claiborne 977 29 45 9 Clarke 1686 71 123 31 Clay 1781 49 38 5 Coahoma 2727 66 129 11 Copiah 2745 57 81 11 Covington 2478 78 136 39 De Soto 19560 229 113 24 Forrest 7140 136 226 51 Franklin 755 19 39 4 George 2306 45 59 7 Greene 1268 33 52 6 Grenada 2458 76 155 32 Hancock 3399 73 68 14 Harrison 16512 276 483 65 Hinds 18674 385 806 130 Holmes 1816 70 104 20 Humphreys 916 26 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2888 71 134 23 Jackson 12451 217 236 33 Jasper 2118 44 43 2 Jefferson 614 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 1005 31 8 1 Jones 7891 145 219 41 Kemper 895 22 44 9 Lafayette 5707 113 187 55 Lamar 5844 80 53 13 Lauderdale 6784 225 442 99 Lawrence 1193 21 27 2 Leake 2517 70 88 15 Lee 9663 160 222 41 Leflore 3358 118 237 52 Lincoln 3464 100 183 38 Lowndes 6008 137 256 62 Madison 9400 195 365 69 Marion 2507 78 158 24 Marshall 3994 92 64 15 Monroe 3980 126 190 55 Montgomery 1212 37 54 9 Neshoba 3767 166 203 58 Newton 2247 51 87 15 Noxubee 1227 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4399 91 222 36 Panola 4268 92 102 13 Pearl River 4116 128 187 35 Perry 1214 34 21 7 Pike 2983 93 128 34 Pontotoc 4073 68 86 12 Prentiss 2686 58 99 15 Quitman 770 14 0 0 Rankin 12595 262 390 61 Scott 2925 67 115 18 Sharkey 488 17 43 8 Simpson 2717 78 158 20 Smith 1518 31 65 8 Stone 1714 29 84 14 Sunflower 3171 85 121 20 Tallahatchie 1698 39 50 7 Tate 3008 74 80 19 Tippah 2756 65 119 13 Tishomingo 2117 65 102 27 Tunica 986 23 18 2 Union 3928 73 131 23 Walthall 1235 40 69 13 Warren 4114 113 169 37 Washington 5159 128 191 39 Wayne 2513 40 69 11 Webster 1099 29 61 11 Wilkinson 622 26 25 5 Winston 2202 75 130 39 Yalobusha 1429 36 82 22 Yazoo 2838 62 139 18 Total 292,811 6,613 10,378 1,945

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.