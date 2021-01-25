927 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 927 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 265,146 with 5,777 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Five deaths occurred between January 17 and January 24, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Lafayette3
Rankin1
Scott1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2153717215
Alcorn27355412920
Amite102426547
Attala19746417336
Benton865234510
Bolivar414910922531
Calhoun141822284
Carroll106922489
Chickasaw1896445315
Choctaw6381310
Claiborne89725459
Clarke14866212230
Clay167537273
Coahoma25155512911
Copiah250749799
Covington22247313639
De Soto1780719111324
Forrest623612422450
Franklin70717404
George204839597
Greene114529526
Grenada22427215432
Hancock2963626914
Harrison1429820448165
Hinds16967332796120
Holmes17226810320
Humphreys84824338
Issaquena160600
Itawamba27006312522
Jackson1097619021730
Jasper182538362
Jefferson57121405
Jefferson Davis8893081
Jones678211821741
Kemper81020459
Lafayette522910118854
Lamar5074655213
Lauderdale612819243094
Lawrence107617272
Leake2384678914
Lee908814521541
Leflore312210923452
Lincoln30768817337
Lowndes556412025556
Madison861916935969
Marion22597315824
Marshall3585706415
Monroe369311018955
Montgomery112736549
Neshoba349915419756
Newton2000468615
Noxubee114126356
Oktibbeha40948221536
Panola38828110213
Pearl River350810615833
Perry105331217
Pike27108112534
Pontotoc378560787
Prentiss2545549915
Quitman714900
Rankin1128022139060
Scott260849614
Sharkey45717438
Simpson24387215720
Smith130726608
Stone1529258414
Sunflower29307511719
Tallahatchie157535507
Tate2811628019
Tippah2501501157
Tishomingo19566110227
Tunica89321182
Union35776413121
Walthall1150376813
Warren369810316938
Washington495112518939
Wayne2150346911
Webster974245811
Wilkinson59925245
Winston20777111637
Yalobusha1238358222
Yazoo25715613918
Total265,1465,77710,1031,875

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines on its website.

