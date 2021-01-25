927 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 927 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 265,146 with 5,777 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Five deaths occurred between January 17 and January 24, 2021 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Lafayette
|3
|Rankin
|1
|Scott
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2153
|71
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2735
|54
|129
|20
|Amite
|1024
|26
|54
|7
|Attala
|1974
|64
|173
|36
|Benton
|865
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4149
|109
|225
|31
|Calhoun
|1418
|22
|28
|4
|Carroll
|1069
|22
|48
|9
|Chickasaw
|1896
|44
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|638
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|897
|25
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1486
|62
|122
|30
|Clay
|1675
|37
|27
|3
|Coahoma
|2515
|55
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2507
|49
|79
|9
|Covington
|2224
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|17807
|191
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6236
|124
|224
|50
|Franklin
|707
|17
|40
|4
|George
|2048
|39
|59
|7
|Greene
|1145
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2242
|72
|154
|32
|Hancock
|2963
|62
|69
|14
|Harrison
|14298
|204
|481
|65
|Hinds
|16967
|332
|796
|120
|Holmes
|1722
|68
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|848
|24
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|160
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2700
|63
|125
|22
|Jackson
|10976
|190
|217
|30
|Jasper
|1825
|38
|36
|2
|Jefferson
|571
|21
|40
|5
|Jefferson Davis
|889
|30
|8
|1
|Jones
|6782
|118
|217
|41
|Kemper
|810
|20
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5229
|101
|188
|54
|Lamar
|5074
|65
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|6128
|192
|430
|94
|Lawrence
|1076
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2384
|67
|89
|14
|Lee
|9088
|145
|215
|41
|Leflore
|3122
|109
|234
|52
|Lincoln
|3076
|88
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5564
|120
|255
|56
|Madison
|8619
|169
|359
|69
|Marion
|2259
|73
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3585
|70
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3693
|110
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1127
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3499
|154
|197
|56
|Newton
|2000
|46
|86
|15
|Noxubee
|1141
|26
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4094
|82
|215
|36
|Panola
|3882
|81
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3508
|106
|158
|33
|Perry
|1053
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2710
|81
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3785
|60
|78
|7
|Prentiss
|2545
|54
|99
|15
|Quitman
|714
|9
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11280
|221
|390
|60
|Scott
|2608
|49
|61
|4
|Sharkey
|457
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2438
|72
|157
|20
|Smith
|1307
|26
|60
|8
|Stone
|1529
|25
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|2930
|75
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1575
|35
|50
|7
|Tate
|2811
|62
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2501
|50
|115
|7
|Tishomingo
|1956
|61
|102
|27
|Tunica
|893
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3577
|64
|131
|21
|Walthall
|1150
|37
|68
|13
|Warren
|3698
|103
|169
|38
|Washington
|4951
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2150
|34
|69
|11
|Webster
|974
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|599
|25
|24
|5
|Winston
|2077
|71
|116
|37
|Yalobusha
|1238
|35
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2571
|56
|139
|18
|Total
|265,146
|5,777
|10,103
|1,875
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines on its website.