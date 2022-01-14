9,300 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 9,300 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 634,628 with 10,625 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|5600
|125
|89
|18
|Alcorn
|7469
|120
|131
|20
|Amite
|2534
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|3939
|90
|190
|36
|Benton
|1856
|42
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|7590
|155
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|3559
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2165
|42
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|4163
|79
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1583
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1749
|41
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3391
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4126
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5472
|114
|138
|14
|Copiah
|5711
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|5766
|98
|157
|39
|De Soto
|41451
|463
|130
|27
|Forrest
|16865
|*266
|302
|61
|Franklin
|1512
|34
|46
|5
|George
|5772
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2505
|50
|62
|6
|Grenada
|4531
|113
|157
|32
|Hancock
|9411
|141
|118
|22
|Harrison
|41378
|574
|562
|81
|Hinds
|44333
|665
|857
|140
|Holmes
|3641
|94
|117
|20
|Humphreys
|1688
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|202
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5732
|115
|136
|24
|Jackson
|29940
|398
|314
|41
|Jasper
|3956
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1213
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2316
|43
|14
|1
|Jones
|16691
|250
|271
|45
|Kemper
|1727
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|11520
|149
|202
|57
|Lamar
|13445
|*142
|60
|12
|Lauderdale
|14909
|325
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|2790
|44
|27
|2
|Leake
|5009
|92
|102
|17
|Lee
|21493
|255
|224
|43
|Leflore
|6544
|145
|250
|56
|Lincoln
|6484
|139
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|13611
|201
|306
|69
|Madison
|19442
|289
|416
|72
|Marion
|5363
|119
|166
|24
|Marshall
|8128
|150
|69
|17
|Monroe
|8652
|185
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|2473
|59
|66
|11
|Neshoba
|8107
|211
|232
|61
|Newton
|4572
|85
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2239
|45
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|8650
|141
|271
|40
|Panola
|8605
|141
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|11492
|246
|223
|42
|Perry
|2425
|57
|30
|9
|Pike
|7378
|159
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|8255
|118
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|6234
|89
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1346
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|28534
|418
|500
|69
|Scott
|5624
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|743
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|5630
|120
|167
|20
|Smith
|3183
|56
|77
|8
|Stone
|4227
|67
|95
|14
|Sunflower
|5118
|111
|128
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2693
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|5839
|122
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5776
|89
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|4543
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2162
|41
|20
|3
|Union
|7628
|101
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2701
|70
|69
|14
|Warren
|8320
|182
|175
|38
|Washington
|8614
|171
|213
|41
|Wayne
|4811
|73
|81
|13
|Webster
|2493
|51
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1539
|40
|25
|6
|Winston
|3969
|95
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3125
|48
|83
|22
|Yazoo
|6653
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|634,628
|10,625
|11,658
|2,119
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.