9,300 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 9,300 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 634,628 with 10,625 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams56001258918
Alcorn746912013120
Amite253459579
Attala39399019036
Benton1856424710
Bolivar759015524033
Calhoun355952447
Carroll2165425211
Chickasaw4163796115
Choctaw158327120
Claiborne174941469
Clarke33919613232
Clay412678415
Coahoma547211413814
Copiah57119510915
Covington57669815739
De Soto4145146313027
Forrest16865*26630261
Franklin151234465
George577280739
Greene250550626
Grenada453111315732
Hancock941114111822
Harrison4137857456281
Hinds44333665857140
Holmes36419411720
Humphreys168839359
Issaquena202700
Itawamba573211513624
Jackson2994039831441
Jasper395666462
Jefferson121335417
Jefferson Davis231643141
Jones1669125027145
Kemper1727425010
Lafayette1152014920257
Lamar13445*1426012
Lauderdale14909325499108
Lawrence279044272
Leake50099210217
Lee2149325522443
Leflore654414525056
Lincoln648413921041
Lowndes1361120130669
Madison1944228941672
Marion536311916624
Marshall81281506917
Monroe865218519155
Montgomery2473596611
Neshoba810721123261
Newton4572858915
Noxubee223945426
Oktibbeha865014127140
Panola860514110315
Pearl River1149224622342
Perry242557309
Pike737815917844
Pontotoc82551188713
Prentiss62348910115
Quitman13462800
Rankin2853441850069
Scott562410111919
Sharkey74321458
Simpson563012016720
Smith318356778
Stone4227679514
Sunflower511811112821
Tallahatchie269353507
Tate58391228019
Tippah57768912114
Tishomingo45439910328
Tunica216241203
Union762810113323
Walthall2701706914
Warren832018217538
Washington861417121341
Wayne4811738113
Webster2493516614
Wilkinson153940256
Winston39699513539
Yalobusha3125488322
Yazoo66539415220
Total634,62810,62511,6582,119

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

