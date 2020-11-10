933 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 933 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 37 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 128,138 with 3,480 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-five deaths occurred between November 1 and November 9 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Benton3
Bolivar1
Desoto1
Forrest2
Harrison2
Jackson1
Jefferson Davis1
Lamar3
Lauderdale2
Madison1
Monroe1
Pearl River1
Pontotoc1
Prentiss1
Sunflower1
Tippah1
Wilkinson1

12 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between October 23 and November 3, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Harrison3
Jones1
Lauderdale1
Lee1
Lincoln1
Madison1
Newton1
Pearl River1
Simpson1
Tate1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1186476414
Alcorn122514723
Amite44214152
Attala874279220
Benton41815448
Bolivar21588222030
Calhoun66213254
Carroll59013459
Chickasaw927314714
Choctaw236710
Claiborne55416439
Clarke824539327
Clay77625203
Coahoma1320371067
Copiah145938729
Covington1066316414
De Soto8328859519
Forrest32938317741
Franklin266341
George111321366
Greene52019406
Grenada12774211421
Hancock98433578
Harrison61849729234
Hinds859618248480
Holmes11816010220
Humphreys48918277
Issaquena108400
Itawamba1294308917
Jackson548110311311
Jasper7431910
Jefferson29311133
Jefferson Davis4751581
Jones31698518738
Kemper34815419
Lafayette27304312328
Lamar2522454111
Lauderdale286414127775
Lawrence60014262
Leake122143427
Lee41038719439
Leflore18448819447
Lincoln15346416236
Lowndes20046210233
Madison41209624145
Marion1011469215
Marshall1731375912
Monroe16787617252
Montgomery62123549
Neshoba197311113039
Newton925294010
Noxubee62717214
Oktibbeha21715719331
Panola185042608
Pearl River1273649523
Perry56324207
Pike1454589827
Pontotoc170822192
Prentiss121623524
Quitman437700
Rankin45158918123
Scott134229213
Sharkey29315438
Simpson13005112219
Smith64116558
Stone56914559
Sunflower1750548415
Tallahatchie90226297
Tate1401416614
Tippah105127612
Tishomingo919419626
Tunica56318152
Union1372254611
Walthall679276713
Warren16255612526
Washington278710518139
Wayne1076225910
Webster390145211
Wilkinson35322205
Winston971224411
Yalobusha606237815
Yazoo13943613614
Total128,1383,4807,0461,352

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

