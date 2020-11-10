933 new coronavirus cases, 37 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 933 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 37 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 128,138 with 3,480 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-five deaths occurred between November 1 and November 9 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Benton
|3
|Bolivar
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Forrest
|2
|Harrison
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|Lamar
|3
|Lauderdale
|2
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Wilkinson
|1
12 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between October 23 and November 3, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Harrison
|3
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Madison
|1
|Newton
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Tate
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1186
|47
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1225
|14
|72
|3
|Amite
|442
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|874
|27
|92
|20
|Benton
|418
|15
|44
|8
|Bolivar
|2158
|82
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|662
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|590
|13
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|927
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|236
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|554
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|824
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|776
|25
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1320
|37
|106
|7
|Copiah
|1459
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1066
|31
|64
|14
|De Soto
|8328
|85
|95
|19
|Forrest
|3293
|83
|177
|41
|Franklin
|266
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1113
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|520
|19
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1277
|42
|114
|21
|Hancock
|984
|33
|57
|8
|Harrison
|6184
|97
|292
|34
|Hinds
|8596
|182
|484
|80
|Holmes
|1181
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|489
|18
|27
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1294
|30
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5481
|103
|113
|11
|Jasper
|743
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|293
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|475
|15
|8
|1
|Jones
|3169
|85
|187
|38
|Kemper
|348
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2730
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2522
|45
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2864
|141
|277
|75
|Lawrence
|600
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1221
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4103
|87
|194
|39
|Leflore
|1844
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1534
|64
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|2004
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|4120
|96
|241
|45
|Marion
|1011
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1731
|37
|59
|12
|Monroe
|1678
|76
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|621
|23
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|1973
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|925
|29
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|627
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2171
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1850
|42
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1273
|64
|95
|23
|Perry
|563
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1454
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1708
|22
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1216
|23
|52
|4
|Quitman
|437
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4515
|89
|181
|23
|Scott
|1342
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|293
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1300
|51
|122
|19
|Smith
|641
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|569
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1750
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|902
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1401
|41
|66
|14
|Tippah
|1051
|27
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|919
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|563
|18
|15
|2
|Union
|1372
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|679
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1625
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2787
|105
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1076
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|390
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|353
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|971
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|606
|23
|78
|15
|Yazoo
|1394
|36
|136
|14
|Total
|128,138
|3,480
|7,046
|1,352
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Harris’ husband to quit law firm for White House
- South Carolina No. 1 in AP preseason women’s basketball poll
- Veterans Day 2020 freebies: Where to get free food (and more)
- Mississippi sheriff: Two charged after newborn found in ‘deplorable’ living conditions
- Florida author publishes book about being trapped on cruise ship during pandemic