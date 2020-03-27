94 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 579 total cases with 8 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 94 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 579 with eight deaths.

3,139 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory.

This morning MSDH is reporting 94 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with two new deaths. Mississippi's total of coronavirus cases is now 579, with 8 deaths. More details and important preventive steps at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/1dKwjguxWT — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) March 27, 2020

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 26, 2020

New cases reported: 94

All Mississippi cases

County Cases Deaths Attala 8 Benton 2 Bolivar 9 Calhoun 3 Chickasaw 9 Choctaw 4 Clay 2 Coahoma 18 Copiah 8 Desoto 63 Forrest 16 Franklin 2 George 1 Grenada 2 Hancock 9 1 Harrison 34 1 Hinds 50 Holmes 10 1 Humphreys 1 Itawamba 3 Jackson 24 Jefferson 1 Jones 1 Kemper 1 Lafayette 11 Lamar 4 Lauderdale 10 Lawrence 5 Leake 4 Lee 15 Leflore 13 Lincoln 6 Lowndes 9 Madison 25 Marion 1 Marshall 9 Monroe 3 Montgomery 4 Neshoba 1 Newton 1 Noxubee 1 Oktibbeha 12 Panola 4 Pearl River 18 Perry 2 Pike 12 Pontotoc 4 Prentiss 1 Quitman 3 Rankin 29 1 Scott 6 Sharkey 1 Simpson 1 Smith 1 Sunflower 5 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 8 Tippah 15 1 Tunica 6 1 Union 3 Walthall 4 Washington 11 Webster 3 1 Wilkinson 9 1 Winston 3 Yalobusha 3 Yazoo 4 Total 579 8

Click here for more information about COVID-19 from MSDH.