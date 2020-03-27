94 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 579 total cases with 8 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 94 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 579 with eight deaths.
3,139 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 26, 2020
New cases reported: 94
All Mississippi cases
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Attala
|8
|Benton
|2
|Bolivar
|9
|Calhoun
|3
|Chickasaw
|9
|Choctaw
|4
|Clay
|2
|Coahoma
|18
|Copiah
|8
|Desoto
|63
|Forrest
|16
|Franklin
|2
|George
|1
|Grenada
|2
|Hancock
|9
|1
|Harrison
|34
|1
|Hinds
|50
|Holmes
|10
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Itawamba
|3
|Jackson
|24
|Jefferson
|1
|Jones
|1
|Kemper
|1
|Lafayette
|11
|Lamar
|4
|Lauderdale
|10
|Lawrence
|5
|Leake
|4
|Lee
|15
|Leflore
|13
|Lincoln
|6
|Lowndes
|9
|Madison
|25
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|9
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|4
|Neshoba
|1
|Newton
|1
|Noxubee
|1
|Oktibbeha
|12
|Panola
|4
|Pearl River
|18
|Perry
|2
|Pike
|12
|Pontotoc
|4
|Prentiss
|1
|Quitman
|3
|Rankin
|29
|1
|Scott
|6
|Sharkey
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Smith
|1
|Sunflower
|5
|Tallahatchie
|2
|Tate
|8
|Tippah
|15
|1
|Tunica
|6
|1
|Union
|3
|Walthall
|4
|Washington
|11
|Webster
|3
|1
|Wilkinson
|9
|1
|Winston
|3
|Yalobusha
|3
|Yazoo
|4
|Total
|579
|8
