94 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 579 total cases with 8 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 94 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 579 with eight deaths.

3,139 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 26, 2020

New cases reported: 94

All Mississippi cases

CountyCasesDeaths
Attala8
Benton2
Bolivar9
Calhoun3
Chickasaw9
Choctaw4
Clay2
Coahoma18
Copiah8
Desoto63
Forrest16
Franklin2
George1
Grenada2
Hancock91
Harrison341
Hinds50
Holmes101
Humphreys1
Itawamba3
Jackson24
Jefferson1
Jones1
Kemper1
Lafayette11
Lamar4
Lauderdale10
Lawrence5
Leake4
Lee15
Leflore13
Lincoln6
Lowndes9
Madison25
Marion1
Marshall9
Monroe3
Montgomery4
Neshoba1
Newton1
Noxubee1
Oktibbeha12
Panola4
Pearl River18
Perry2
Pike12
Pontotoc4
Prentiss1
Quitman3
Rankin291
Scott6
Sharkey1
Simpson1
Smith1
Sunflower5
Tallahatchie2
Tate8
Tippah151
Tunica61
Union3
Walthall4
Washington11
Webster31
Wilkinson91
Winston3
Yalobusha3
Yazoo4
Total5798

Click here for more information about COVID-19 from MSDH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

