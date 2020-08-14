Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

944 new coronavirus cases, 32 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 944 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 70,930 with 2,043 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Bolivar3
Desoto1
Hinds1
Holmes1
Jasper1
Lafayette1
Lamar2
Lauderdale1
Lincoln1
Montgomery1
Neshoba1
Newton1
Pike1
Rankin1
Tunica1
Washington1
Yazoo1

11 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 17 and July 31, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Adams1
Hinds1
Jefferson1
Lauderdale1
Leflore1
Rankin2
Scott1
Simpson1
Warren1
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams655284612
Alcorn4475101
Amite2446142
Attala544258920
Benton159120
Bolivar1189405711
Calhoun4309234
Carroll26411459
Chickasaw502193611
Choctaw138400
Claiborne41114439
Clarke35928279
Clay4111421
Coahoma81013442
Copiah98029304
Covington6501562
De Soto383233457
Forrest18895710232
Franklin142231
George626952
Greene26713356
Grenada863267815
Hancock4191584
Harrison27103614815
Hinds585212628355
Holmes938509720
Humphreys30912206
Issaquena27200
Itawamba41410407
Jackson243047747
Jasper4161010
Jefferson197882
Jefferson Davis252631
Jones19656217335
Kemper24614389
Lafayette1043219016
Lamar12651883
Lauderdale14819621257
Lawrence3408131
Leake8112740
Lee1657428616
Leflore9716918444
Lincoln8624412428
Lowndes1121408724
Madison25217220637
Marion69821476
Marshall75710172
Monroe8585514644
Montgomery355811
Neshoba13209510835
Newton5751291
Noxubee47212174
Oktibbeha11573917726
Panola11081881
Pearl River584405716
Perry251800
Pike966387319
Pontotoc876961
Prentiss47510283
Quitman275100
Rankin23824110410
Scott102521153
Sharkey2147426
Simpson842326215
Smith41913548
Stone2356232
Sunflower110128185
Tallahatchie5631182
Tate760303312
Tippah4261410
Tishomingo4639352
Tunica3708122
Union75017369
Walthall521226511
Warren1166379518
Washington1771466014
Wayne805215810
Webster254135211
Wilkinson2311484
Winston644174011
Yalobusha32010357
Yazoo88214283
Total70,9302,0434,227871

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH had more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories