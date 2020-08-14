944 new coronavirus cases, 32 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 944 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-two additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 70,930 with 2,043 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Bolivar
|3
|Desoto
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Holmes
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Lamar
|2
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Newton
|1
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Tunica
|1
|Washington
|1
|Yazoo
|1
* 11 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 17 and July 31, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|County
|Total
|Adams
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Scott
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Warren
|1
|Winston
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|655
|28
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|447
|5
|10
|1
|Amite
|244
|6
|14
|2
|Attala
|544
|25
|89
|20
|Benton
|159
|1
|2
|0
|Bolivar
|1189
|40
|57
|11
|Calhoun
|430
|9
|23
|4
|Carroll
|264
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|502
|19
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|138
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|411
|14
|43
|9
|Clarke
|359
|28
|27
|9
|Clay
|411
|14
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|810
|13
|44
|2
|Copiah
|980
|29
|30
|4
|Covington
|650
|15
|6
|2
|De Soto
|3832
|33
|45
|7
|Forrest
|1889
|57
|102
|32
|Franklin
|142
|2
|3
|1
|George
|626
|9
|5
|2
|Greene
|267
|13
|35
|6
|Grenada
|863
|26
|78
|15
|Hancock
|419
|15
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2710
|36
|148
|15
|Hinds
|5852
|126
|283
|55
|Holmes
|938
|50
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|309
|12
|20
|6
|Issaquena
|27
|2
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|414
|10
|40
|7
|Jackson
|2430
|47
|74
|7
|Jasper
|416
|10
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|197
|8
|8
|2
|Jefferson Davis
|252
|6
|3
|1
|Jones
|1965
|62
|173
|35
|Kemper
|246
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|1043
|21
|90
|16
|Lamar
|1265
|18
|8
|3
|Lauderdale
|1481
|96
|212
|57
|Lawrence
|340
|8
|13
|1
|Leake
|811
|27
|4
|0
|Lee
|1657
|42
|86
|16
|Leflore
|971
|69
|184
|44
|Lincoln
|862
|44
|124
|28
|Lowndes
|1121
|40
|87
|24
|Madison
|2521
|72
|206
|37
|Marion
|698
|21
|47
|6
|Marshall
|757
|10
|17
|2
|Monroe
|858
|55
|146
|44
|Montgomery
|355
|8
|1
|1
|Neshoba
|1320
|95
|108
|35
|Newton
|575
|12
|9
|1
|Noxubee
|472
|12
|17
|4
|Oktibbeha
|1157
|39
|177
|26
|Panola
|1108
|18
|8
|1
|Pearl River
|584
|40
|57
|16
|Perry
|251
|8
|0
|0
|Pike
|966
|38
|73
|19
|Pontotoc
|876
|9
|6
|1
|Prentiss
|475
|10
|28
|3
|Quitman
|275
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2382
|41
|104
|10
|Scott
|1025
|21
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|214
|7
|42
|6
|Simpson
|842
|32
|62
|15
|Smith
|419
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|235
|6
|23
|2
|Sunflower
|1101
|28
|18
|5
|Tallahatchie
|563
|11
|8
|2
|Tate
|760
|30
|33
|12
|Tippah
|426
|14
|1
|0
|Tishomingo
|463
|9
|35
|2
|Tunica
|370
|8
|12
|2
|Union
|750
|17
|36
|9
|Walthall
|521
|22
|65
|11
|Warren
|1166
|37
|95
|18
|Washington
|1771
|46
|60
|14
|Wayne
|805
|21
|58
|10
|Webster
|254
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|231
|14
|8
|4
|Winston
|644
|17
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|320
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|882
|14
|28
|3
|Total
|70,930
|2,043
|4,227
|871
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH had more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- State Board of Health elects new leadership
- Schools in 38 Mississippi counties report COVID-19 cases
- 5 NFL officials take a leave of absence for 2020 season
- Hattiesburg police need help identifying armed robbery suspect
- Gov. Reeves extends statewide mask mandate, issues K-12 extracurricular limitations