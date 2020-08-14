944 new coronavirus cases, 32 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 944 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 70,930 with 2,043 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Adams 1 Bolivar 3 Desoto 1 Hinds 1 Holmes 1 Jasper 1 Lafayette 1 Lamar 2 Lauderdale 1 Lincoln 1 Montgomery 1 Neshoba 1 Newton 1 Pike 1 Rankin 1 Tunica 1 Washington 1 Yazoo 1

* 11 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 17 and July 31, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Adams 1 Hinds 1 Jefferson 1 Lauderdale 1 Leflore 1 Rankin 2 Scott 1 Simpson 1 Warren 1 Winston 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 655 28 46 12 Alcorn 447 5 10 1 Amite 244 6 14 2 Attala 544 25 89 20 Benton 159 1 2 0 Bolivar 1189 40 57 11 Calhoun 430 9 23 4 Carroll 264 11 45 9 Chickasaw 502 19 36 11 Choctaw 138 4 0 0 Claiborne 411 14 43 9 Clarke 359 28 27 9 Clay 411 14 2 1 Coahoma 810 13 44 2 Copiah 980 29 30 4 Covington 650 15 6 2 De Soto 3832 33 45 7 Forrest 1889 57 102 32 Franklin 142 2 3 1 George 626 9 5 2 Greene 267 13 35 6 Grenada 863 26 78 15 Hancock 419 15 8 4 Harrison 2710 36 148 15 Hinds 5852 126 283 55 Holmes 938 50 97 20 Humphreys 309 12 20 6 Issaquena 27 2 0 0 Itawamba 414 10 40 7 Jackson 2430 47 74 7 Jasper 416 10 1 0 Jefferson 197 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 252 6 3 1 Jones 1965 62 173 35 Kemper 246 14 38 9 Lafayette 1043 21 90 16 Lamar 1265 18 8 3 Lauderdale 1481 96 212 57 Lawrence 340 8 13 1 Leake 811 27 4 0 Lee 1657 42 86 16 Leflore 971 69 184 44 Lincoln 862 44 124 28 Lowndes 1121 40 87 24 Madison 2521 72 206 37 Marion 698 21 47 6 Marshall 757 10 17 2 Monroe 858 55 146 44 Montgomery 355 8 1 1 Neshoba 1320 95 108 35 Newton 575 12 9 1 Noxubee 472 12 17 4 Oktibbeha 1157 39 177 26 Panola 1108 18 8 1 Pearl River 584 40 57 16 Perry 251 8 0 0 Pike 966 38 73 19 Pontotoc 876 9 6 1 Prentiss 475 10 28 3 Quitman 275 1 0 0 Rankin 2382 41 104 10 Scott 1025 21 15 3 Sharkey 214 7 42 6 Simpson 842 32 62 15 Smith 419 13 54 8 Stone 235 6 23 2 Sunflower 1101 28 18 5 Tallahatchie 563 11 8 2 Tate 760 30 33 12 Tippah 426 14 1 0 Tishomingo 463 9 35 2 Tunica 370 8 12 2 Union 750 17 36 9 Walthall 521 22 65 11 Warren 1166 37 95 18 Washington 1771 46 60 14 Wayne 805 21 58 10 Webster 254 13 52 11 Wilkinson 231 14 8 4 Winston 644 17 40 11 Yalobusha 320 10 35 7 Yazoo 882 14 28 3 Total 70,930 2,043 4,227 871

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH had more information about COVID-19 on its website.

