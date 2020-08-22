Severe Weather Information

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Download 12 News Weather App

945 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 945 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 77,268 with 2,237.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Desoto1
Forrest1
George1
Harrison2
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Jackson1
Jones1
Lafayette3
Lauderdale1
Lee1
Montgomery1
Oktibbeha1
Rankin1
Sunflower1
Tishomingo1
Union1
Warren2

1 confirmed COVID-19 related death occurred on August 16, identified from a death certificate report.

CountyTotal
Tishomingo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams706284612
Alcorn5066121
Amite2596142
Attala570259020
Benton184120
Bolivar1333427411
Calhoun4479234
Carroll28311459
Chickasaw547203611
Choctaw149400
Claiborne42115439
Clarke41028319
Clay4451421
Coahoma89914752
Copiah101230304
Covington6931783
De Soto423838499
Forrest20026011834
Franklin164331
George6671252
Greene28214356
Grenada899288315
Hancock4501884
Harrison30124514916
Hinds6222132*34157
Holmes1003509820
Humphreys32612206
Issaquena93200
Itawamba47714478
Jackson272054747
Jasper4571210
Jefferson210882
Jefferson Davis269731
Jones20576917435
Kemper25714389
Lafayette11523010522
Lamar13582483
Lauderdale161510221258
Lawrence3739181
Leake8362740
Lee19584711821
Leflore11867018544
Lincoln9174612929
Lowndes1208479228
Madison27747922240
Marion75024486
Marshall87611183
Monroe9655614744
Montgomery39012257
Neshoba13709710936
Newton62013102
Noxubee50413174
Oktibbeha12724618429
Panola122920132
Pearl River672456619
Perry281900
Pike1069397419
Pontotoc967961
Prentiss55812313
Quitman297200
Rankin263547*11511
Scott107221153
Sharkey2337426
Simpson893389620
Smith45113548
Stone2809283
Sunflower118233317
Tallahatchie5991192
Tate826313212
Tippah4891510
Tishomingo50418929
Tunica4219122
Union821203811
Walthall544236712
Warren12424110619
Washington1899567816
Wayne830215810
Webster280135211
Wilkinson2531484
Winston678184011
Yalobusha34410357
Yazoo92618294
Total77,2682,2374,664939

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories