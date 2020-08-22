945 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 945 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-three additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 77,268 with 2,237.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Desoto 1 Forrest 1 George 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 1 Itawamba 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Lafayette 3 Lauderdale 1 Lee 1 Montgomery 1 Oktibbeha 1 Rankin 1 Sunflower 1 Tishomingo 1 Union 1 Warren 2

1 confirmed COVID-19 related death occurred on August 16, identified from a death certificate report.

County Total Tishomingo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 706 28 46 12 Alcorn 506 6 12 1 Amite 259 6 14 2 Attala 570 25 90 20 Benton 184 1 2 0 Bolivar 1333 42 74 11 Calhoun 447 9 23 4 Carroll 283 11 45 9 Chickasaw 547 20 36 11 Choctaw 149 4 0 0 Claiborne 421 15 43 9 Clarke 410 28 31 9 Clay 445 14 2 1 Coahoma 899 14 75 2 Copiah 1012 30 30 4 Covington 693 17 8 3 De Soto 4238 38 49 9 Forrest 2002 60 118 34 Franklin 164 3 3 1 George 667 12 5 2 Greene 282 14 35 6 Grenada 899 28 83 15 Hancock 450 18 8 4 Harrison 3012 45 149 16 Hinds 6222 132* 341 57 Holmes 1003 50 98 20 Humphreys 326 12 20 6 Issaquena 93 2 0 0 Itawamba 477 14 47 8 Jackson 2720 54 74 7 Jasper 457 12 1 0 Jefferson 210 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 269 7 3 1 Jones 2057 69 174 35 Kemper 257 14 38 9 Lafayette 1152 30 105 22 Lamar 1358 24 8 3 Lauderdale 1615 102 212 58 Lawrence 373 9 18 1 Leake 836 27 4 0 Lee 1958 47 118 21 Leflore 1186 70 185 44 Lincoln 917 46 129 29 Lowndes 1208 47 92 28 Madison 2774 79 222 40 Marion 750 24 48 6 Marshall 876 11 18 3 Monroe 965 56 147 44 Montgomery 390 12 25 7 Neshoba 1370 97 109 36 Newton 620 13 10 2 Noxubee 504 13 17 4 Oktibbeha 1272 46 184 29 Panola 1229 20 13 2 Pearl River 672 45 66 19 Perry 281 9 0 0 Pike 1069 39 74 19 Pontotoc 967 9 6 1 Prentiss 558 12 31 3 Quitman 297 2 0 0 Rankin 2635 47* 115 11 Scott 1072 21 15 3 Sharkey 233 7 42 6 Simpson 893 38 96 20 Smith 451 13 54 8 Stone 280 9 28 3 Sunflower 1182 33 31 7 Tallahatchie 599 11 9 2 Tate 826 31 32 12 Tippah 489 15 1 0 Tishomingo 504 18 92 9 Tunica 421 9 12 2 Union 821 20 38 11 Walthall 544 23 67 12 Warren 1242 41 106 19 Washington 1899 56 78 16 Wayne 830 21 58 10 Webster 280 13 52 11 Wilkinson 253 14 8 4 Winston 678 18 40 11 Yalobusha 344 10 35 7 Yazoo 926 18 29 4 Total 77,268 2,237 4,664 939

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: