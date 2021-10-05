947 new coronavirus cases, 61 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 947 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 61 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 491,724 with 9,749 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4498 119 88 18 Alcorn 5541 93 130 20 Amite 2015 52 57 9 Attala 3276 88 187 36 Benton 1457 38 47 10 Bolivar 6193 145 239 33 Calhoun 2729 45 44 7 Carroll 1643 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2918 67 61 15 Choctaw 1310 26 12 0 Claiborne 1284 35 46 9 Clarke 2869 92 133 32 Clay 3019 74 41 5 Coahoma 4058 103 138 13 Copiah 4378 89 103 14 Covington 4233 93 142 39 De Soto 31358 384 123 26 Forrest 13302 245 283 60 Franklin 1177 28 41 5 George 4829 77 68 9 Greene 2122 47 57 6 Grenada 3634 108 156 32 Hancock 7632 124 72 15 Harrison 33686 518 531 77 Hinds 31530 609 850 139 Holmes 2649 87 109 20 Humphreys 1282 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4524 104 135 24 Jackson 24062 365 283 41 Jasper 3214 62 46 2 Jefferson 931 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1696 42 9 1 Jones 13625 235 236 43 Kemper 1403 41 50 10 Lafayette 8350 137 199 56 Lamar 10378 134 56 12 Lauderdale 11784 308 481 105 Lawrence 2087 37 27 2 Leake 4036 87 99 17 Lee 15222 225 225 43 Leflore 4583 141 240 55 Lincoln 5364 134 205 40 Lowndes 10709 181 279 64 Madison 14407 277 416 72 Marion 4169 105 162 24 Marshall 6268 130 69 17 Monroe 6632 173 191 55 Montgomery 1758 56 64 10 Neshoba 6555 203 226 59 Newton 3764 78 87 15 Noxubee 1825 40 38 6 Oktibbeha 7059 125 270 38 Panola 6413 128 103 15 Pearl River 9301 235 210 42 Perry 2029 54 24 9 Pike 5682 150 173 42 Pontotoc 6449 96 86 13 Prentiss 4591 81 101 15 Quitman 1052 27 0 0 Rankin 21680 384 489 68 Scott 4664 96 116 19 Sharkey 634 20 45 8 Simpson 4383 116 160 20 Smith 2590 49 72 8 Stone 3552 63 87 14 Sunflower 4196 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2232 51 50 7 Tate 4484 106 80 19 Tippah 4577 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3481 89 103 28 Tunica 1561 36 19 3 Union 5864 93 132 23 Walthall 2139 62 69 14 Warren 6568 173 173 38 Washington 7297 155 200 41 Wayne 4369 72 80 13 Webster 2000 45 67 14 Wilkinson 1026 37 25 6 Winston 3097 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2285 47 82 22 Yazoo 4308 86 150 20 Total 491,724 9,749 11,249 2,081

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.