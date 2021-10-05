947 new coronavirus cases, 61 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 947 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 61 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 491,724 with 9,749 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams44981198818
Alcorn55419313020
Amite201552579
Attala32768818736
Benton1457384710
Bolivar619314523933
Calhoun272945447
Carroll1643375211
Chickasaw2918676115
Choctaw131026120
Claiborne128435469
Clarke28699213332
Clay301974415
Coahoma405810313813
Copiah43788910314
Covington42339314239
De Soto3135838412326
Forrest1330224528360
Franklin117728415
George482977689
Greene212247576
Grenada363410815632
Hancock76321247215
Harrison3368651853177
Hinds31530609850139
Holmes26498710920
Humphreys128238359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba452410413524
Jackson2406236528341
Jasper321462462
Jefferson93134417
Jefferson Davis16964291
Jones1362523523643
Kemper1403415010
Lafayette835013719956
Lamar103781345612
Lauderdale11784308481105
Lawrence208737272
Leake4036879917
Lee1522222522543
Leflore458314124055
Lincoln536413420540
Lowndes1070918127964
Madison1440727741672
Marion416910516224
Marshall62681306917
Monroe663217319155
Montgomery1758566410
Neshoba655520322659
Newton3764788715
Noxubee182540386
Oktibbeha705912527038
Panola641312810315
Pearl River930123521042
Perry202954249
Pike568215017342
Pontotoc6449968613
Prentiss45918110115
Quitman10522700
Rankin2168038448968
Scott46649611619
Sharkey63420458
Simpson438311616020
Smith259049728
Stone3552638714
Sunflower419610412420
Tallahatchie223251507
Tate44841068019
Tippah45778112014
Tishomingo34818910328
Tunica156136193
Union58649313223
Walthall2139626914
Warren656817317338
Washington729715520041
Wayne4369728013
Webster2000456714
Wilkinson102637256
Winston30979113039
Yalobusha2285478222
Yazoo43088615020
Total491,7249,74911,2492,081

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

