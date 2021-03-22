95 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 95 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 302,932 with 6,956 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care case and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams240679
Alcorn294663
Amite116837
Attala212072
Benton95524
Bolivar4715125
Calhoun161529
Carroll120325
Chickasaw203155
Choctaw72116
Claiborne100530
Clarke173275
Clay181354
Coahoma286773
Copiah285560
Covington252880
De Soto20245245
Forrest7462142
Franklin79522
George235545
Greene129133
Grenada252180
Hancock362383
Harrison17229298
Hinds19483400
Holmes184371
Humphreys93829
Issaquena1686
Itawamba293376
Jackson12946236
Jasper218147
Jefferson63727
Jefferson Davis103932
Jones8201154
Kemper93725
Lafayette5873115
Lamar601784
Lauderdale6981232
Lawrence123922
Leake258072
Lee9787167
Leflore3445123
Lincoln3803105
Lowndes6210143
Madison9720206
Marion263278
Marshall419299
Monroe4035130
Montgomery124940
Neshoba3931173
Newton239654
Noxubee124431
Oktibbeha450197
Panola4402100
Pearl River4332133
Perry124138
Pike3114101
Pontotoc414172
Prentiss273658
Quitman78416
Rankin13115271
Scott303871
Sharkey49217
Simpson282983
Smith156534
Stone176230
Sunflower324788
Tallahatchie173639
Tate316578
Tippah282468
Tishomingo217367
Tunica101525
Union399874
Walthall128242
Warren4212117
Washington5257132
Wayne260041
Webster113032
Wilkinson63527
Winston224180
Yalobusha152636
Yazoo299867
Total302,9326,956

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories