956 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 956 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-one additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 64,400 with 1,825 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Coahoma1
Desoto1
Hinds4
Jackson1
Jones1
Lamar1
Leflore1
Lowndes1
Madison3
Monroe1
Neshoba1
Pike1
Rankin1
Washington2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams602254612
Alcorn382511
Amite2206132
Attala513248920
Benton133010
Bolivar116333479
Calhoun4009234
Carroll25411459
Chickasaw441193511
Choctaw130400
Claiborne39913439
Clarke32425199
Clay3821421
Coahoma69711162
Copiah94128304
Covington6071341
De Soto352328436
Forrest17215510031
Franklin116231
George548410
Greene23111356
Grenada830217612
Hancock3631484
Harrison23783514115
Hinds548711626052
Holmes863489720
Humphreys28211196
Issaquena25100
Itawamba33710347
Jackson220142687
Jasper381910
Jefferson194661
Jefferson Davis226631
Jones18425816935
Kemper22815389
Lafayette937148311
Lamar11841442
Lauderdale13909020556
Lawrence3067130
Leake7792540
Lee1332327715
Leflore8936218442
Lincoln7904111928
Lowndes103935 *7219
Madison23876318032
Marion63819152
Marshall6389121
Monroe74751 *14342
Montgomery307300
Neshoba12789110835
Newton5351171
Noxubee44411163
Oktibbeha10903717624
Panola9801271
Pearl River520375715
Perry220700
Pike877347216
Pontotoc791851
Prentiss3869253
Quitman240100
Rankin2220329010
Scott98720153
Sharkey1903122
Simpson779302814
Smith39413548
Stone163331
Sunflower96723132
Tallahatchie4071072
Tate692273412
Tippah3251300
Tishomingo3505300
Tunica3176122
Union56215268
Walthall48919659
Warren1007319014
Washington1582374613
Wayne749215710
Webster216125211
Wilkinson1941383
Winston604154011
Yalobusha30710357
Yazoo80712212
Total64,4001,8253,838800

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

