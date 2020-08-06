956 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 956 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-one additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 64,400 with 1,825 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Hinds
|4
|Jackson
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Madison
|3
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Washington
|2
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|602
|25
|46
|12
|Alcorn
|382
|5
|1
|1
|Amite
|220
|6
|13
|2
|Attala
|513
|24
|89
|20
|Benton
|133
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|1163
|33
|47
|9
|Calhoun
|400
|9
|23
|4
|Carroll
|254
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|441
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|130
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|399
|13
|43
|9
|Clarke
|324
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|382
|14
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|697
|11
|16
|2
|Copiah
|941
|28
|30
|4
|Covington
|607
|13
|4
|1
|De Soto
|3523
|28
|43
|6
|Forrest
|1721
|55
|100
|31
|Franklin
|116
|2
|3
|1
|George
|548
|4
|1
|0
|Greene
|231
|11
|35
|6
|Grenada
|830
|21
|76
|12
|Hancock
|363
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|2378
|35
|141
|15
|Hinds
|5487
|116
|260
|52
|Holmes
|863
|48
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|282
|11
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|25
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|337
|10
|34
|7
|Jackson
|2201
|42
|68
|7
|Jasper
|381
|9
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|194
|6
|6
|1
|Jefferson Davis
|226
|6
|3
|1
|Jones
|1842
|58
|169
|35
|Kemper
|228
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|937
|14
|83
|11
|Lamar
|1184
|14
|4
|2
|Lauderdale
|1390
|90
|205
|56
|Lawrence
|306
|7
|13
|0
|Leake
|779
|25
|4
|0
|Lee
|1332
|32
|77
|15
|Leflore
|893
|62
|184
|42
|Lincoln
|790
|41
|119
|28
|Lowndes
|1039
|35 *
|72
|19
|Madison
|2387
|63
|180
|32
|Marion
|638
|19
|15
|2
|Marshall
|638
|9
|12
|1
|Monroe
|747
|51 *
|143
|42
|Montgomery
|307
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1278
|91
|108
|35
|Newton
|535
|11
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|444
|11
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|1090
|37
|176
|24
|Panola
|980
|12
|7
|1
|Pearl River
|520
|37
|57
|15
|Perry
|220
|7
|0
|0
|Pike
|877
|34
|72
|16
|Pontotoc
|791
|8
|5
|1
|Prentiss
|386
|9
|25
|3
|Quitman
|240
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|2220
|32
|90
|10
|Scott
|987
|20
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|190
|3
|12
|2
|Simpson
|779
|30
|28
|14
|Smith
|394
|13
|54
|8
|Stone
|163
|3
|3
|1
|Sunflower
|967
|23
|13
|2
|Tallahatchie
|407
|10
|7
|2
|Tate
|692
|27
|34
|12
|Tippah
|325
|13
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|350
|5
|30
|0
|Tunica
|317
|6
|12
|2
|Union
|562
|15
|26
|8
|Walthall
|489
|19
|65
|9
|Warren
|1007
|31
|90
|14
|Washington
|1582
|37
|46
|13
|Wayne
|749
|21
|57
|10
|Webster
|216
|12
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|194
|13
|8
|3
|Winston
|604
|15
|40
|11
|Yalobusha
|307
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|807
|12
|21
|2
|Total
|64,400
|1,825
|3,838
|800
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Roll-Off Dumpster Day to be held in Jackson on Saturday
- Jackson police searching for missing people & runaways
- Mississippi Moment: Windsor and the Jet
- Overnight lane closure scheduled on I-20 in Hinds County
- Treasurer McRae: Mississippi’s credit rating is secure