957 new coronavirus cases, 44 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 957 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Forty-four additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the total number of cases in Mississippi to 32,214 with 1,158 deaths.

Health officials made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday.

MSDH has not updated its website with the new case numbers at this time. The department announced on social media that they’re taking extra time to review COVID-19 reporting data after some data entry mistakes were found Tuesday morning.

We're taking extra time today to review our COVID-19 reporting data after some data entry mistakes were found this morning. We'll be making our regular update later this afternoon — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 7, 2020

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: