958 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 958 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 113,081 with 3,231 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eight deaths occurred between October 18 and October 21 in the counties below.

County Total Benton 1 Chickasaw 1 Covington 1 Desoto 1 Jackson 1 Lafayette 1 Lincoln 1 Marshall 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1067 43 64 13 Alcorn 981 12 18 2 Amite 421 13 15 2 Attala 789 26 90 20 Benton 325 5 15 1 Bolivar 2001 77 218 30 Calhoun 619 12 25 4 Carroll 476 12 45 9 Chickasaw 836 26 46 14 Choctaw 204 6 1 0 Claiborne 533 16 43 9 Clarke 734 50 93 27 Clay 683 21 19 3 Coahoma 1247 36 87 6 Copiah 1362 36 71 7 Covington 953 26 47 10 De Soto 6857 79 80 16 Forrest 2995 78 176 41 Franklin 237 3 4 1 George 977 18 36 6 Greene 469 18 40 6 Grenada 1211 38 113 21 Hancock 798 27 44 6 Harrison 5050 83 257 32 Hinds 7850 176 464 78 Holmes 1141 60 102 20 Humphreys 426 16 21 6 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1121 25 87 17 Jackson 4450 84 101 8 Jasper 677 17 1 0 Jefferson 274 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 400 11 7 1 Jones 2877 84 185 38 Kemper 320 15 41 9 Lafayette 2459 43 124 29 Lamar 2212 38 40 11 Lauderdale 2418 134 261 74 Lawrence 507 14 26 2 Leake 1143 40 42 6 Lee 3507 79 180 37 Leflore 1651 87 193 47 Lincoln 1385 57 162 35 Lowndes 1763 62 102 33 Madison 3779 93 238 45 Marion 935 42 92 14 Marshall 1392 27 48 11 Monroe 1473 72 170 52 Montgomery 535 23 52 9 Neshoba 1831 111 130 39 Newton 852 27 39 9 Noxubee 596 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 1993 54 193 31 Panola 1690 38 60 7 Pearl River 1122 59 94 22 Perry 486 23 20 7 Pike 1377 56 97 27 Pontotoc 1458 19 17 2 Prentiss 1037 19 48 3 Quitman 419 6 0 0 Rankin 3881 86 175 23 Scott 1247 29 21 3 Sharkey 280 14 43 8 Simpson 1204 49 117 19 Smith 589 16 54 8 Stone 462 14 55 9 Sunflower 1597 49 83 14 Tallahatchie 830 25 29 7 Tate 1149 39 52 13 Tippah 881 21 60 0 Tishomingo 800 41 96 26 Tunica 528 17 15 2 Union 1165 25 46 11 Walthall 636 27 67 13 Warren 1536 55 123 26 Washington 2551 99 166 38 Wayne 998 21 59 10 Webster 370 13 52 11 Wilkinson 335 20 20 5 Winston 828 21 42 11 Yalobusha 519 14 53 7 Yazoo 1207 33 89 12 Total 113,081 3,231 6,634 1,298

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

