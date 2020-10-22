958 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 958 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 113,081 with 3,231 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eight deaths occurred between October 18 and October 21 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Benton1
Chickasaw1
Covington1
Desoto1
Jackson1
Lafayette1
Lincoln1
Marshall1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1067436413
Alcorn98112182
Amite42113152
Attala789269020
Benton3255151
Bolivar20017721830
Calhoun61912254
Carroll47612459
Chickasaw836264614
Choctaw204610
Claiborne53316439
Clarke734509327
Clay68321193
Coahoma124736876
Copiah136236717
Covington953264710
De Soto6857798016
Forrest29957817641
Franklin237341
George97718366
Greene46918406
Grenada12113811321
Hancock79827446
Harrison50508325732
Hinds785017646478
Holmes11416010220
Humphreys42616216
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1121258717
Jackson4450841018
Jasper6771710
Jefferson27410133
Jefferson Davis4001171
Jones28778418538
Kemper32015419
Lafayette24594312429
Lamar2212384011
Lauderdale241813426174
Lawrence50714262
Leake114340426
Lee35077918037
Leflore16518719347
Lincoln13855716235
Lowndes17636210233
Madison37799323845
Marion935429214
Marshall1392274811
Monroe14737217052
Montgomery53523529
Neshoba183111113039
Newton85227399
Noxubee59617204
Oktibbeha19935419331
Panola169038607
Pearl River1122599422
Perry48623207
Pike1377569727
Pontotoc145819172
Prentiss103719483
Quitman419600
Rankin38818617523
Scott124729213
Sharkey28014438
Simpson12044911719
Smith58916548
Stone46214559
Sunflower1597498314
Tallahatchie83025297
Tate1149395213
Tippah88121600
Tishomingo800419626
Tunica52817152
Union1165254611
Walthall636276713
Warren15365512326
Washington25519916638
Wayne998215910
Webster370135211
Wilkinson33520205
Winston828214211
Yalobusha51914537
Yazoo1207338912
Total113,0813,2316,6341,298

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

