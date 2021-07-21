961 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 961 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 330,664 with 7,485 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3302
|87
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3421
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1313
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2196
|73
|178
|36
|Benton
|1043
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4903
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1768
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1243
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2156
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|807
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1042
|31
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1812
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1913
|54
|39
|5
|Coahoma
|3076
|85
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3105
|67
|85
|11
|Covington
|2795
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22803
|279
|113
|24
|Forrest
|8120
|156
|245
|53
|Franklin
|859
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2586
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1343
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2652
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4016
|88
|69
|14
|Harrison
|19332
|323
|492
|71
|Hinds
|22483
|433
|809
|132
|Holmes
|1947
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|990
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3089
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|14166
|251
|243
|35
|Jasper
|2253
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|679
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1122
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8681
|169
|223
|42
|Kemper
|1004
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6429
|124
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6617
|88
|53
|12
|Lauderdale
|7485
|243
|445
|101
|Lawrence
|1362
|26
|27
|2
|Leake
|2771
|75
|92
|16
|Lee
|10371
|178
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3557
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4077
|115
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6733
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10616
|227
|392
|70
|Marion
|2781
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4641
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4239
|137
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1304
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4171
|180
|207
|59
|Newton
|2553
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1308
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4753
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4715
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4871
|149
|194
|39
|Perry
|1305
|38
|22
|8
|Pike
|3488
|111
|135
|36
|Pontotoc
|4381
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2919
|63
|99
|15
|Quitman
|834
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|14688
|286
|419
|62
|Scott
|3276
|75
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|515
|18
|44
|8
|Simpson
|3130
|90
|158
|20
|Smith
|1745
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|2058
|37
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3414
|93
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1815
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3481
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2982
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2357
|69
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1106
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4239
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1397
|48
|69
|13
|Warren
|4585
|124
|168
|37
|Washington
|5484
|139
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2691
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1165
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|730
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2348
|84
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1692
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3296
|73
|145
|19
|Total
|330,664
|7,485
|10,567
|1,992
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.