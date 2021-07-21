961 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 961 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 330,664 with 7,485 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3302 87 83 17 Alcorn 3421 74 130 20 Amite 1313 43 57 9 Attala 2196 73 178 36 Benton 1043 25 46 10 Bolivar 4903 134 236 33 Calhoun 1768 32 36 6 Carroll 1243 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2156 60 60 15 Choctaw 807 19 2 0 Claiborne 1042 31 45 9 Clarke 1812 80 123 31 Clay 1913 54 39 5 Coahoma 3076 85 129 12 Copiah 3105 67 85 11 Covington 2795 83 139 39 De Soto 22803 279 113 24 Forrest 8120 156 245 53 Franklin 859 23 40 4 George 2586 51 59 8 Greene 1343 34 53 6 Grenada 2652 88 154 32 Hancock 4016 88 69 14 Harrison 19332 323 492 71 Hinds 22483 433 809 132 Holmes 1947 74 104 20 Humphreys 990 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3089 80 135 24 Jackson 14166 251 243 35 Jasper 2253 48 43 2 Jefferson 679 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1122 34 9 1 Jones 8681 169 223 42 Kemper 1004 29 44 9 Lafayette 6429 124 187 55 Lamar 6617 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7485 243 445 101 Lawrence 1362 26 27 2 Leake 2771 75 92 16 Lee 10371 178 222 42 Leflore 3557 125 236 52 Lincoln 4077 115 197 40 Lowndes 6733 150 258 63 Madison 10616 227 392 70 Marion 2781 80 158 24 Marshall 4641 106 65 15 Monroe 4239 137 190 55 Montgomery 1304 44 54 9 Neshoba 4171 180 207 59 Newton 2553 64 87 15 Noxubee 1308 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4753 98 222 36 Panola 4715 112 104 15 Pearl River 4871 149 194 39 Perry 1305 38 22 8 Pike 3488 111 135 36 Pontotoc 4381 73 86 13 Prentiss 2919 63 99 15 Quitman 834 19 0 0 Rankin 14688 286 419 62 Scott 3276 75 115 18 Sharkey 515 18 44 8 Simpson 3130 90 158 20 Smith 1745 34 68 8 Stone 2058 37 85 14 Sunflower 3414 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1815 42 50 7 Tate 3481 88 80 19 Tippah 2982 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2357 69 102 27 Tunica 1106 27 18 2 Union 4239 79 131 23 Walthall 1397 48 69 13 Warren 4585 124 168 37 Washington 5484 139 190 39 Wayne 2691 42 69 11 Webster 1165 32 61 12 Wilkinson 730 32 25 5 Winston 2348 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1692 40 82 22 Yazoo 3296 73 145 19 Total 330,664 7,485 10,567 1,992

