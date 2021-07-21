961 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 961 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 330,664 with 7,485 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3302878317
Alcorn34217413020
Amite131343579
Attala21967317836
Benton1043254610
Bolivar490313423633
Calhoun176832366
Carroll1243315110
Chickasaw2156606015
Choctaw8071920
Claiborne104231459
Clarke18128012331
Clay191354395
Coahoma30768512912
Copiah3105678511
Covington27958313939
De Soto2280327911324
Forrest812015624553
Franklin85923404
George258651598
Greene134334536
Grenada26528815432
Hancock4016886914
Harrison1933232349271
Hinds22483433809132
Holmes19477410420
Humphreys99033349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30898013524
Jackson1416625124335
Jasper225348432
Jefferson67928417
Jefferson Davis11223491
Jones868116922342
Kemper100429449
Lafayette642912418755
Lamar6617885312
Lauderdale7485243445101
Lawrence136226272
Leake2771759216
Lee1037117822242
Leflore355712523652
Lincoln407711519740
Lowndes673315025863
Madison1061622739270
Marion27818015824
Marshall46411066515
Monroe423913719055
Montgomery130444549
Neshoba417118020759
Newton2553648715
Noxubee130835356
Oktibbeha47539822236
Panola471511210415
Pearl River487114919439
Perry130538228
Pike348811113536
Pontotoc4381738613
Prentiss2919639915
Quitman8341900
Rankin1468828641962
Scott32767511518
Sharkey51518448
Simpson31309015820
Smith174534688
Stone2058378514
Sunflower34149312320
Tallahatchie181542507
Tate3481888019
Tippah29826811913
Tishomingo23576910227
Tunica110627182
Union42397913123
Walthall1397486913
Warren458512416837
Washington548413919039
Wayne2691426911
Webster1165326112
Wilkinson73032255
Winston23488413039
Yalobusha1692408222
Yazoo32967314519
Total330,6647,48510,5671,992

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories