967 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 967 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 124,854 with 3,419 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eight deaths occurred between November 3 and November 5 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Itawamba
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Tate
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Washington
|1
6 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between October 13 and October 30, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Forrest
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leake
|1
|Neshoba
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1155
|46
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1186
|14
|72
|3
|Amite
|441
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|844
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|403
|12
|45
|7
|Bolivar
|2125
|81
|220
|30
|Calhoun
|649
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|557
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|897
|31
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|229
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|550
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|812
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|754
|23
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1306
|37
|105
|7
|Copiah
|1432
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1046
|31
|64
|14
|De Soto
|8036
|82
|83
|17
|Forrest
|3256
|82
|176
|41
|Franklin
|260
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1077
|21
|36
|6
|Greene
|507
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1266
|42
|114
|21
|Hancock
|949
|33
|54
|8
|Harrison
|5939
|91
|289
|34
|Hinds
|8429
|181
|479
|80
|Holmes
|1164
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|481
|18
|27
|7
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1250
|30
|88
|17
|Jackson
|5248
|101
|113
|10
|Jasper
|726
|19
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|291
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|457
|13
|8
|1
|Jones
|3104
|84
|187
|38
|Kemper
|342
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2674
|43
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2466
|41
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2773
|136
|268
|74
|Lawrence
|593
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1196
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|3959
|85
|194
|38
|Leflore
|1808
|88
|194
|47
|Lincoln
|1516
|62
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|1947
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|4005
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|997
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1650
|34
|56
|12
|Monroe
|1640
|75
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|601
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1938
|112
|130
|40
|Newton
|904
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|620
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2132
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1802
|41
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1255
|62
|95
|23
|Perry
|553
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1442
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1645
|21
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1164
|21
|48
|3
|Quitman
|434
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4373
|88
|181
|23
|Scott
|1318
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|293
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1288
|50
|122
|19
|Smith
|633
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|540
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1719
|53
|83
|15
|Tallahatchie
|895
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1343
|40
|56
|14
|Tippah
|1021
|26
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|878
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|553
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1330
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|673
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1606
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2760
|105
|180
|39
|Wayne
|1061
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|387
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|351
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|923
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|593
|23
|78
|15
|Yazoo
|1327
|36
|135
|14
|Total
|124,854
|3,419
|6,984
|1,346
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
