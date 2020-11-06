967 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 967 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 124,854 with 3,419 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eight deaths occurred between November 3 and November 5 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Itawamba1
Lee1
Lincoln1
Prentiss1
Sunflower1
Tate1
Tippah1
Washington1

6 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between October 13 and October 30, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Forrest1
Hancock1
Jackson1
Lauderdale1
Leake1
Neshoba1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1155466414
Alcorn118614723
Amite44114152
Attala844279120
Benton40312457
Bolivar21258122030
Calhoun64913254
Carroll55712459
Chickasaw897314714
Choctaw229710
Claiborne55016439
Clarke812539327
Clay75423203
Coahoma1306371057
Copiah143238729
Covington1046316414
De Soto8036828317
Forrest32568217641
Franklin260341
George107721366
Greene50718406
Grenada12664211421
Hancock94933548
Harrison59399128934
Hinds842918147980
Holmes11646010220
Humphreys48118277
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1250308817
Jackson524810111310
Jasper7261910
Jefferson29111133
Jefferson Davis4571381
Jones31048418738
Kemper34215419
Lafayette26744312328
Lamar2466414111
Lauderdale277313626874
Lawrence59314262
Leake119643427
Lee39598519438
Leflore18088819447
Lincoln15166216236
Lowndes19476210233
Madison40059423845
Marion997469215
Marshall1650345612
Monroe16407517252
Montgomery60123529
Neshoba193811213040
Newton904284010
Noxubee62017204
Oktibbeha21325719331
Panola180241608
Pearl River1255629523
Perry55323207
Pike1442569827
Pontotoc164521182
Prentiss116421483
Quitman434700
Rankin43738818123
Scott131829213
Sharkey29315438
Simpson12885012219
Smith63316558
Stone54014559
Sunflower1719538315
Tallahatchie89526297
Tate1343405614
Tippah102126612
Tishomingo878419626
Tunica55317152
Union1330254611
Walthall673276713
Warren16065612526
Washington276010518039
Wayne1061225910
Webster387135211
Wilkinson35121205
Winston923224411
Yalobusha593237815
Yazoo13273613514
Total124,8543,4196,9841,346

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

