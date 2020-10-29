970 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 970 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 118,587 with 3,310 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eight deaths occurred between October 23 and October 27 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Benton1
Chickasaw1
George1
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Marion1
Newton1
Panola1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1102456414
Alcorn105012252
Amite43413152
Attala809279120
Benton36911456
Bolivar20527921930
Calhoun63613254
Carroll50912459
Chickasaw870284714
Choctaw209610
Claiborne54216439
Clarke783539327
Clay71522193
Coahoma126537917
Copiah139936727
Covington997295812
De Soto7342808216
Forrest31347817641
Franklin253341
George103020366
Greene48218406
Grenada12313911321
Hancock88128496
Harrison55378528033
Hinds810918047279
Holmes11516010220
Humphreys45817216
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1178278717
Jackson4884881038
Jasper6981710
Jefferson28110133
Jefferson Davis4241281
Jones29848418638
Kemper33415419
Lafayette25604312429
Lamar2340404011
Lauderdale261113526174
Lawrence55314262
Leake117042427
Lee36868218137
Leflore17308819347
Lincoln14485916235
Lowndes18286210233
Madison38809423845
Marion969449214
Marshall1505305612
Monroe15487317052
Montgomery56523529
Neshoba188311113039
Newton881284010
Noxubee60317204
Oktibbeha20605519331
Panola172241608
Pearl River1179609423
Perry52823207
Pike1409569827
Pontotoc151520182
Prentiss109520483
Quitman424600
Rankin41238618123
Scott128129213
Sharkey29115438
Simpson12404911719
Smith60816558
Stone49814559
Sunflower1659498314
Tallahatchie85826297
Tate1230395513
Tippah95124611
Tishomingo831419626
Tunica53917152
Union1260254611
Walthall648276713
Warren15665612526
Washington264410017638
Wayne1034225910
Webster382135211
Wilkinson34321205
Winston859214311
Yalobusha56616718
Yazoo12453410113
Total118,5873,3106,7981,317

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

