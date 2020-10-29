970 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 970 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 118,587 with 3,310 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eight deaths occurred between October 23 and October 27 in the counties below.

County Total Benton 1 Chickasaw 1 George 1 Hinds 1 Itawamba 1 Marion 1 Newton 1 Panola 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1102 45 64 14 Alcorn 1050 12 25 2 Amite 434 13 15 2 Attala 809 27 91 20 Benton 369 11 45 6 Bolivar 2052 79 219 30 Calhoun 636 13 25 4 Carroll 509 12 45 9 Chickasaw 870 28 47 14 Choctaw 209 6 1 0 Claiborne 542 16 43 9 Clarke 783 53 93 27 Clay 715 22 19 3 Coahoma 1265 37 91 7 Copiah 1399 36 72 7 Covington 997 29 58 12 De Soto 7342 80 82 16 Forrest 3134 78 176 41 Franklin 253 3 4 1 George 1030 20 36 6 Greene 482 18 40 6 Grenada 1231 39 113 21 Hancock 881 28 49 6 Harrison 5537 85 280 33 Hinds 8109 180 472 79 Holmes 1151 60 102 20 Humphreys 458 17 21 6 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1178 27 87 17 Jackson 4884 88 103 8 Jasper 698 17 1 0 Jefferson 281 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 424 12 8 1 Jones 2984 84 186 38 Kemper 334 15 41 9 Lafayette 2560 43 124 29 Lamar 2340 40 40 11 Lauderdale 2611 135 261 74 Lawrence 553 14 26 2 Leake 1170 42 42 7 Lee 3686 82 181 37 Leflore 1730 88 193 47 Lincoln 1448 59 162 35 Lowndes 1828 62 102 33 Madison 3880 94 238 45 Marion 969 44 92 14 Marshall 1505 30 56 12 Monroe 1548 73 170 52 Montgomery 565 23 52 9 Neshoba 1883 111 130 39 Newton 881 28 40 10 Noxubee 603 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 2060 55 193 31 Panola 1722 41 60 8 Pearl River 1179 60 94 23 Perry 528 23 20 7 Pike 1409 56 98 27 Pontotoc 1515 20 18 2 Prentiss 1095 20 48 3 Quitman 424 6 0 0 Rankin 4123 86 181 23 Scott 1281 29 21 3 Sharkey 291 15 43 8 Simpson 1240 49 117 19 Smith 608 16 55 8 Stone 498 14 55 9 Sunflower 1659 49 83 14 Tallahatchie 858 26 29 7 Tate 1230 39 55 13 Tippah 951 24 61 1 Tishomingo 831 41 96 26 Tunica 539 17 15 2 Union 1260 25 46 11 Walthall 648 27 67 13 Warren 1566 56 125 26 Washington 2644 100 176 38 Wayne 1034 22 59 10 Webster 382 13 52 11 Wilkinson 343 21 20 5 Winston 859 21 43 11 Yalobusha 566 16 71 8 Yazoo 1245 34 101 13 Total 118,587 3,310 6,798 1,317

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: