JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 9,752 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 104 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between January 28-30, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 727,418 with 10,935 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams63071299018
Alcorn912512613120
Amite290760579
Attala43679419436
Benton2054444710
Bolivar846515825233
Calhoun424455447
Carroll2409455211
Chickasaw5018816215
Choctaw188428130
Claiborne205642469
Clarke38789613232
Clay467483415
Coahoma598811713814
Copiah63569810915
Covington66409816439
De Soto4637048313127
Forrest1991427035961
Franklin177434475
George664181759
Greene285250746
Grenada512011915532
Hancock1089914214322
Harrison4733158964683
Hinds49670699861140
Holmes41659612021
Humphreys186640359
Issaquena239700
Itawamba682511813524
Jackson3415240238841
Jasper442266462
Jefferson136335417
Jefferson Davis264643161
Jones1967826130446
Kemper2041435010
Lafayette1368216220257
Lamar158461446612
Lauderdale17376328499108
Lawrence326245282
Leake56569610317
Lee2475526522543
Leflore703214926856
Lincoln737414321041
Lowndes1596721130669
Madison2230729341672
Marion652112517324
Marshall89891546917
Monroe987719019255
Montgomery2772638313
Neshoba962621523261
Newton5340898915
Noxubee258346426
Oktibbeha982014627240
Panola961314310315
Pearl River1390124924442
Perry280957419
Pike829016217844
Pontotoc92091238813
Prentiss73979010115
Quitman14792800
Rankin3340942850369
Scott620210411919
Sharkey87722458
Simpson627812717120
Smith369361808
Stone50006710014
Sunflower551411113421
Tallahatchie299054507
Tate66371288019
Tippah63979312014
Tishomingo550610310328
Tunica238341193
Union865810613323
Walthall3204716914
Warren944918517538
Washington949017321941
Wayne5235758313
Webster2841546614
Wilkinson172641256
Winston47439713539
Yalobusha3728508422
Yazoo76359615220
Total727,41810,93512,0932,125

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.