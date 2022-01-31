JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 9,752 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 104 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between January 28-30, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 727,418 with 10,935 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 6307 129 90 18 Alcorn 9125 126 131 20 Amite 2907 60 57 9 Attala 4367 94 194 36 Benton 2054 44 47 10 Bolivar 8465 158 252 33 Calhoun 4244 55 44 7 Carroll 2409 45 52 11 Chickasaw 5018 81 62 15 Choctaw 1884 28 13 0 Claiborne 2056 42 46 9 Clarke 3878 96 132 32 Clay 4674 83 41 5 Coahoma 5988 117 138 14 Copiah 6356 98 109 15 Covington 6640 98 164 39 De Soto 46370 483 131 27 Forrest 19914 270 359 61 Franklin 1774 34 47 5 George 6641 81 75 9 Greene 2852 50 74 6 Grenada 5120 119 155 32 Hancock 10899 142 143 22 Harrison 47331 589 646 83 Hinds 49670 699 861 140 Holmes 4165 96 120 21 Humphreys 1866 40 35 9 Issaquena 239 7 0 0 Itawamba 6825 118 135 24 Jackson 34152 402 388 41 Jasper 4422 66 46 2 Jefferson 1363 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2646 43 16 1 Jones 19678 261 304 46 Kemper 2041 43 50 10 Lafayette 13682 162 202 57 Lamar 15846 144 66 12 Lauderdale 17376 328 499 108 Lawrence 3262 45 28 2 Leake 5656 96 103 17 Lee 24755 265 225 43 Leflore 7032 149 268 56 Lincoln 7374 143 210 41 Lowndes 15967 211 306 69 Madison 22307 293 416 72 Marion 6521 125 173 24 Marshall 8989 154 69 17 Monroe 9877 190 192 55 Montgomery 2772 63 83 13 Neshoba 9626 215 232 61 Newton 5340 89 89 15 Noxubee 2583 46 42 6 Oktibbeha 9820 146 272 40 Panola 9613 143 103 15 Pearl River 13901 249 244 42 Perry 2809 57 41 9 Pike 8290 162 178 44 Pontotoc 9209 123 88 13 Prentiss 7397 90 101 15 Quitman 1479 28 0 0 Rankin 33409 428 503 69 Scott 6202 104 119 19 Sharkey 877 22 45 8 Simpson 6278 127 171 20 Smith 3693 61 80 8 Stone 5000 67 100 14 Sunflower 5514 111 134 21 Tallahatchie 2990 54 50 7 Tate 6637 128 80 19 Tippah 6397 93 120 14 Tishomingo 5506 103 103 28 Tunica 2383 41 19 3 Union 8658 106 133 23 Walthall 3204 71 69 14 Warren 9449 185 175 38 Washington 9490 173 219 41 Wayne 5235 75 83 13 Webster 2841 54 66 14 Wilkinson 1726 41 25 6 Winston 4743 97 135 39 Yalobusha 3728 50 84 22 Yazoo 7635 96 152 20 Total 727,418 10,935 12,093 2,125

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.