JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 9,752 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 104 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between January 28-30, 2022.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 727,418 with 10,935 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|6307
|129
|90
|18
|Alcorn
|9125
|126
|131
|20
|Amite
|2907
|60
|57
|9
|Attala
|4367
|94
|194
|36
|Benton
|2054
|44
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8465
|158
|252
|33
|Calhoun
|4244
|55
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2409
|45
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|5018
|81
|62
|15
|Choctaw
|1884
|28
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2056
|42
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3878
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4674
|83
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5988
|117
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6356
|98
|109
|15
|Covington
|6640
|98
|164
|39
|De Soto
|46370
|483
|131
|27
|Forrest
|19914
|270
|359
|61
|Franklin
|1774
|34
|47
|5
|George
|6641
|81
|75
|9
|Greene
|2852
|50
|74
|6
|Grenada
|5120
|119
|155
|32
|Hancock
|10899
|142
|143
|22
|Harrison
|47331
|589
|646
|83
|Hinds
|49670
|699
|861
|140
|Holmes
|4165
|96
|120
|21
|Humphreys
|1866
|40
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|239
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6825
|118
|135
|24
|Jackson
|34152
|402
|388
|41
|Jasper
|4422
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1363
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2646
|43
|16
|1
|Jones
|19678
|261
|304
|46
|Kemper
|2041
|43
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|13682
|162
|202
|57
|Lamar
|15846
|144
|66
|12
|Lauderdale
|17376
|328
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3262
|45
|28
|2
|Leake
|5656
|96
|103
|17
|Lee
|24755
|265
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7032
|149
|268
|56
|Lincoln
|7374
|143
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|15967
|211
|306
|69
|Madison
|22307
|293
|416
|72
|Marion
|6521
|125
|173
|24
|Marshall
|8989
|154
|69
|17
|Monroe
|9877
|190
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2772
|63
|83
|13
|Neshoba
|9626
|215
|232
|61
|Newton
|5340
|89
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2583
|46
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|9820
|146
|272
|40
|Panola
|9613
|143
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|13901
|249
|244
|42
|Perry
|2809
|57
|41
|9
|Pike
|8290
|162
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|9209
|123
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7397
|90
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1479
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|33409
|428
|503
|69
|Scott
|6202
|104
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|877
|22
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6278
|127
|171
|20
|Smith
|3693
|61
|80
|8
|Stone
|5000
|67
|100
|14
|Sunflower
|5514
|111
|134
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2990
|54
|50
|7
|Tate
|6637
|128
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6397
|93
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5506
|103
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2383
|41
|19
|3
|Union
|8658
|106
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3204
|71
|69
|14
|Warren
|9449
|185
|175
|38
|Washington
|9490
|173
|219
|41
|Wayne
|5235
|75
|83
|13
|Webster
|2841
|54
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1726
|41
|25
|6
|Winston
|4743
|97
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3728
|50
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7635
|96
|152
|20
|Total
|727,418
|10,935
|12,093
|2,125
