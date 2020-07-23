Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Stores that Require Face Masks

982 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 982 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Thirteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 48,053 with 1,436 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar2
Covington1
Desoto1
Hinds1
Jackson1
Lowndes1
Madison3
Panola1
Pike1
Simpson1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams466224411
Alcorn198211
Amite1564132
Attala435238919
Benton85010
Bolivar67324427
Calhoun3155234
Carroll23011459
Chickasaw360193511
Choctaw100400
Claiborne36312439
Clarke26325199
Clay3131321
Coahoma471720
Copiah78621303
Covington506831
Desoto266821246
Forrest1294459629
Franklin79231
George202310
Greene17310346
Grenada74116609
Hancock2191484
Harrison16282111311
Hinds40707820127
Holmes697439720
Humphreys22910196
Issaquena16100
Itawamba2279347
Jackson138424686
Jasper311610
Jefferson152430
Jefferson Davis160431
Jones14555315935
Kemper20515389
Lafayette6534431
Lamar866932
Lauderdale11558320354
Lawrence235300
Leake7102340
Lee896266615
Leflore6915718441
Lincoln6403711527
Lowndes745204811
Madison18935015623
Marion46215152
Marshall4235121
Monroe5474412437
Montgomery243300
Neshoba11308210734
Newton4541071
Noxubee34310163
Oktibbeha7333013218
Panola640831
Pearl River392325212
Perry151600
Pike664275312
Pontotoc560631
Prentiss2246243
Quitman141100
Rankin164423678
Scott91716153
Sharkey91010
Simpson5891163
Smith33112538
Stone113221
Sunflower7211351
Tallahatchie322461
Tate531192911
Tippah2161100
Tishomingo190320
Tunica1733122
Union37411208
Walthall37814548
Warren77623419
Washington113820286
Wayne65621548
Webster150115210
Wilkinson1371252
Winston461144010
Yalobusha2609357
Yazoo6648212
Total48,0531,4363,272671

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories