982 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 982 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Thirteen additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 48,053 with 1,436 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|2
|Covington
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Madison
|3
|Panola
|1
|Pike
|1
|Simpson
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|466
|22
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|198
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|156
|4
|13
|2
|Attala
|435
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|85
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|673
|24
|42
|7
|Calhoun
|315
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|230
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|360
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|100
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|363
|12
|43
|9
|Clarke
|263
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|313
|13
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|471
|7
|2
|0
|Copiah
|786
|21
|30
|3
|Covington
|506
|8
|3
|1
|Desoto
|2668
|21
|24
|6
|Forrest
|1294
|45
|96
|29
|Franklin
|79
|2
|3
|1
|George
|202
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|173
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|741
|16
|60
|9
|Hancock
|219
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1628
|21
|113
|11
|Hinds
|4070
|78
|201
|27
|Holmes
|697
|43
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|229
|10
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|227
|9
|34
|7
|Jackson
|1384
|24
|68
|6
|Jasper
|311
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|152
|4
|3
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|160
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1455
|53
|159
|35
|Kemper
|205
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|653
|4
|43
|1
|Lamar
|866
|9
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1155
|83
|203
|54
|Lawrence
|235
|3
|0
|0
|Leake
|710
|23
|4
|0
|Lee
|896
|26
|66
|15
|Leflore
|691
|57
|184
|41
|Lincoln
|640
|37
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|745
|20
|48
|11
|Madison
|1893
|50
|156
|23
|Marion
|462
|15
|15
|2
|Marshall
|423
|5
|12
|1
|Monroe
|547
|44
|124
|37
|Montgomery
|243
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1130
|82
|107
|34
|Newton
|454
|10
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|343
|10
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|733
|30
|132
|18
|Panola
|640
|8
|3
|1
|Pearl River
|392
|32
|52
|12
|Perry
|151
|6
|0
|0
|Pike
|664
|27
|53
|12
|Pontotoc
|560
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|224
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|141
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1644
|23
|67
|8
|Scott
|917
|16
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|91
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|589
|11
|6
|3
|Smith
|331
|12
|53
|8
|Stone
|113
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|721
|13
|5
|1
|Tallahatchie
|322
|4
|6
|1
|Tate
|531
|19
|29
|11
|Tippah
|216
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|190
|3
|2
|0
|Tunica
|173
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|374
|11
|20
|8
|Walthall
|378
|14
|54
|8
|Warren
|776
|23
|41
|9
|Washington
|1138
|20
|28
|6
|Wayne
|656
|21
|54
|8
|Webster
|150
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|137
|12
|5
|2
|Winston
|461
|14
|40
|10
|Yalobusha
|260
|9
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|664
|8
|21
|2
|Total
|48,053
|1,436
|3,272
|671
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- 982 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Report: Redskins become ‘Washington Football Team’
- ‘Killed over a truck’: How Florida ‘massacre’ suspect, victim knew each other
- Gulf South Conference to delay Fall sports season
- Woman happens upon Facebook post of man kneeling on her 2-year-old grandson’s neck