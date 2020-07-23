982 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 982 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Thirteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 48,053 with 1,436 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 2 Covington 1 Desoto 1 Hinds 1 Jackson 1 Lowndes 1 Madison 3 Panola 1 Pike 1 Simpson 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 466 22 44 11 Alcorn 198 2 1 1 Amite 156 4 13 2 Attala 435 23 89 19 Benton 85 0 1 0 Bolivar 673 24 42 7 Calhoun 315 5 23 4 Carroll 230 11 45 9 Chickasaw 360 19 35 11 Choctaw 100 4 0 0 Claiborne 363 12 43 9 Clarke 263 25 19 9 Clay 313 13 2 1 Coahoma 471 7 2 0 Copiah 786 21 30 3 Covington 506 8 3 1 Desoto 2668 21 24 6 Forrest 1294 45 96 29 Franklin 79 2 3 1 George 202 3 1 0 Greene 173 10 34 6 Grenada 741 16 60 9 Hancock 219 14 8 4 Harrison 1628 21 113 11 Hinds 4070 78 201 27 Holmes 697 43 97 20 Humphreys 229 10 19 6 Issaquena 16 1 0 0 Itawamba 227 9 34 7 Jackson 1384 24 68 6 Jasper 311 6 1 0 Jefferson 152 4 3 0 Jefferson Davis 160 4 3 1 Jones 1455 53 159 35 Kemper 205 15 38 9 Lafayette 653 4 43 1 Lamar 866 9 3 2 Lauderdale 1155 83 203 54 Lawrence 235 3 0 0 Leake 710 23 4 0 Lee 896 26 66 15 Leflore 691 57 184 41 Lincoln 640 37 115 27 Lowndes 745 20 48 11 Madison 1893 50 156 23 Marion 462 15 15 2 Marshall 423 5 12 1 Monroe 547 44 124 37 Montgomery 243 3 0 0 Neshoba 1130 82 107 34 Newton 454 10 7 1 Noxubee 343 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 733 30 132 18 Panola 640 8 3 1 Pearl River 392 32 52 12 Perry 151 6 0 0 Pike 664 27 53 12 Pontotoc 560 6 3 1 Prentiss 224 6 24 3 Quitman 141 1 0 0 Rankin 1644 23 67 8 Scott 917 16 15 3 Sharkey 91 0 1 0 Simpson 589 11 6 3 Smith 331 12 53 8 Stone 113 2 2 1 Sunflower 721 13 5 1 Tallahatchie 322 4 6 1 Tate 531 19 29 11 Tippah 216 11 0 0 Tishomingo 190 3 2 0 Tunica 173 3 12 2 Union 374 11 20 8 Walthall 378 14 54 8 Warren 776 23 41 9 Washington 1138 20 28 6 Wayne 656 21 54 8 Webster 150 11 52 10 Wilkinson 137 12 5 2 Winston 461 14 40 10 Yalobusha 260 9 35 7 Yazoo 664 8 21 2 Total 48,053 1,436 3,272 671

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

