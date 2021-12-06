982 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 982 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths. The new cases were reported between December 3 and December 5.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 516,486 with 10,299 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams47841258818
Alcorn595010813020
Amite210357579
Attala34169018936
Benton1534394710
Bolivar647215124033
Calhoun288950447
Carroll1758415211
Chickasaw3191676115
Choctaw137827120
Claiborne134839469
Clarke30199513232
Clay313978415
Coahoma425911013814
Copiah45839510515
Covington43539514239
De Soto3346343212626
Forrest1385226028360
Franklin126630465
George511080739
Greene225449576
Grenada379610915632
Hancock78481327215
Harrison3504255853579
Hinds32797643852139
Holmes27338910920
Humphreys132339359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba490310713524
Jackson2492639228541
Jasper341566462
Jefferson97334417
Jefferson Davis17464391
Jones1419124826044
Kemper1455415010
Lafayette888114320057
Lamar107131405612
Lauderdale12326323482108
Lawrence220842272
Leake4144919917
Lee1652324522443
Leflore475614424055
Lincoln554413620841
Lowndes1138719329967
Madison1497828341672
Marion431111216224
Marshall67351426917
Monroe709117919155
Montgomery1827576410
Neshoba675321022961
Newton3961828715
Noxubee188843416
Oktibbeha723413827140
Panola680713510315
Pearl River975924421042
Perry214656249
Pike594715717744
Pontotoc70601108713
Prentiss51018510115
Quitman10792800
Rankin2259340549269
Scott47949911719
Sharkey65321458
Simpson457711716520
Smith270852718
Stone3664668814
Sunflower433110612520
Tallahatchie232653507
Tate47861188019
Tippah49798312114
Tishomingo38889410328
Tunica163939193
Union64569913323
Walthall2221666914
Warren689217817538
Washington756116920241
Wayne4437728013
Webster2067486714
Wilkinson106139256
Winston31889213539
Yalobusha2458478222
Yazoo45849215220
Total516,48610,29911,3572,101

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories