984 new coronavirus cases, 39 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 984 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 39 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 285,648 with 6,429 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2273747215
Alcorn28785913020
Amite109032547
Attala20476817336
Benton911244510
Bolivar447111423131
Calhoun153026344
Carroll114323499
Chickasaw1980505815
Choctaw6841510
Claiborne96529459
Clarke16286812330
Clay176046385
Coahoma26826512911
Copiah2696568111
Covington23937413639
De Soto1904522211324
Forrest679813422550
Franklin73919394
George223844597
Greene122432526
Grenada23967415532
Hancock3294726814
Harrison1598425648265
Hinds18321374805127
Holmes17926910420
Humphreys89626348
Issaquena165600
Itawamba28567113423
Jackson1210921023332
Jasper202340432
Jefferson60627407
Jefferson Davis9743181
Jones762313921841
Kemper87222449
Lafayette562311018755
Lamar5573735313
Lauderdale660921944199
Lawrence116318272
Leake2482698815
Lee954315622241
Leflore329011623852
Lincoln33599818337
Lowndes589713725662
Madison924218936469
Marion24597715824
Marshall3878906415
Monroe392912319055
Montgomery118037549
Neshoba367316520258
Newton2153518715
Noxubee120629356
Oktibbeha43278922036
Panola41748910213
Pearl River393412318634
Perry112632217
Pike29268912734
Pontotoc4014658610
Prentiss2650589915
Quitman7581400
Rankin1227225239061
Scott28646611417
Sharkey48717438
Simpson25997815820
Smith146027628
Stone1662288414
Sunflower31118412119
Tallahatchie167639507
Tate2928688019
Tippah26976412013
Tishomingo20836410227
Tunica96123182
Union38447113123
Walthall1222396913
Warren403411417038
Washington508512519039
Wayne2396406911
Webster1054275911
Wilkinson61626255
Winston21797413039
Yalobusha1389368222
Yazoo27756013918
Total285,6486,42910,3511,934

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

