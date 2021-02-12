984 new coronavirus cases, 39 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 984 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 39 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 285,648 with 6,429 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2273 74 72 15 Alcorn 2878 59 130 20 Amite 1090 32 54 7 Attala 2047 68 173 36 Benton 911 24 45 10 Bolivar 4471 114 231 31 Calhoun 1530 26 34 4 Carroll 1143 23 49 9 Chickasaw 1980 50 58 15 Choctaw 684 15 1 0 Claiborne 965 29 45 9 Clarke 1628 68 123 30 Clay 1760 46 38 5 Coahoma 2682 65 129 11 Copiah 2696 56 81 11 Covington 2393 74 136 39 De Soto 19045 222 113 24 Forrest 6798 134 225 50 Franklin 739 19 39 4 George 2238 44 59 7 Greene 1224 32 52 6 Grenada 2396 74 155 32 Hancock 3294 72 68 14 Harrison 15984 256 482 65 Hinds 18321 374 805 127 Holmes 1792 69 104 20 Humphreys 896 26 34 8 Issaquena 165 6 0 0 Itawamba 2856 71 134 23 Jackson 12109 210 233 32 Jasper 2023 40 43 2 Jefferson 606 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 974 31 8 1 Jones 7623 139 218 41 Kemper 872 22 44 9 Lafayette 5623 110 187 55 Lamar 5573 73 53 13 Lauderdale 6609 219 441 99 Lawrence 1163 18 27 2 Leake 2482 69 88 15 Lee 9543 156 222 41 Leflore 3290 116 238 52 Lincoln 3359 98 183 37 Lowndes 5897 137 256 62 Madison 9242 189 364 69 Marion 2459 77 158 24 Marshall 3878 90 64 15 Monroe 3929 123 190 55 Montgomery 1180 37 54 9 Neshoba 3673 165 202 58 Newton 2153 51 87 15 Noxubee 1206 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4327 89 220 36 Panola 4174 89 102 13 Pearl River 3934 123 186 34 Perry 1126 32 21 7 Pike 2926 89 127 34 Pontotoc 4014 65 86 10 Prentiss 2650 58 99 15 Quitman 758 14 0 0 Rankin 12272 252 390 61 Scott 2864 66 114 17 Sharkey 487 17 43 8 Simpson 2599 78 158 20 Smith 1460 27 62 8 Stone 1662 28 84 14 Sunflower 3111 84 121 19 Tallahatchie 1676 39 50 7 Tate 2928 68 80 19 Tippah 2697 64 120 13 Tishomingo 2083 64 102 27 Tunica 961 23 18 2 Union 3844 71 131 23 Walthall 1222 39 69 13 Warren 4034 114 170 38 Washington 5085 125 190 39 Wayne 2396 40 69 11 Webster 1054 27 59 11 Wilkinson 616 26 25 5 Winston 2179 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1389 36 82 22 Yazoo 2775 60 139 18 Total 285,648 6,429 10,351 1,934

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.