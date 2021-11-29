990 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 990 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths. The new cases were reported between November 24 and November 28.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 513,622 with 10,264 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams47681258818
Alcorn587910713020
Amite209857579
Attala33829018936
Benton1529394710
Bolivar644515124033
Calhoun285049447
Carroll1745415211
Chickasaw3154676115
Choctaw136727120
Claiborne134338469
Clarke30119513232
Clay312278415
Coahoma423710913814
Copiah45649510415
Covington43369514239
De Soto3323443212626
Forrest1376625928360
Franklin125529465
George510180739
Greene224749576
Grenada377710915632
Hancock78361327215
Harrison3489255653578
Hinds32638641854139
Holmes27188910920
Humphreys131239359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba484410713524
Jackson2485438928341
Jasper340666462
Jefferson96934417
Jefferson Davis17364391
Jones1411324725944
Kemper1450415010
Lafayette884614320057
Lamar106591405612
Lauderdale12270324482108
Lawrence218740272
Leake4139909917
Lee1633724222543
Leflore472914424055
Lincoln553013620841
Lowndes1130519328767
Madison1492228341672
Marion427711216224
Marshall66781416917
Monroe701017919155
Montgomery1816576410
Neshoba673021022961
Newton3957818715
Noxubee188742416
Oktibbeha721013827140
Panola675913410315
Pearl River971924421042
Perry213456249
Pike592815617744
Pontotoc69901098713
Prentiss50388410115
Quitman10762800
Rankin2250740349269
Scott47789911719
Sharkey65221458
Simpson454611716520
Smith269052718
Stone3658668814
Sunflower429910612420
Tallahatchie231553507
Tate47561168019
Tippah49148212114
Tishomingo38359310328
Tunica163239193
Union63829713323
Walthall2216666914
Warren686317817538
Washington755016920241
Wayne4430728013
Webster2053486714
Wilkinson105939256
Winston31789213539
Yalobusha2439478222
Yazoo45649115220
Total513,62210,26411,3432,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories