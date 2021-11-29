990 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 990 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths. The new cases were reported between November 24 and November 28.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 513,622 with 10,264 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4768 125 88 18 Alcorn 5879 107 130 20 Amite 2098 57 57 9 Attala 3382 90 189 36 Benton 1529 39 47 10 Bolivar 6445 151 240 33 Calhoun 2850 49 44 7 Carroll 1745 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3154 67 61 15 Choctaw 1367 27 12 0 Claiborne 1343 38 46 9 Clarke 3011 95 132 32 Clay 3122 78 41 5 Coahoma 4237 109 138 14 Copiah 4564 95 104 15 Covington 4336 95 142 39 De Soto 33234 432 126 26 Forrest 13766 259 283 60 Franklin 1255 29 46 5 George 5101 80 73 9 Greene 2247 49 57 6 Grenada 3777 109 156 32 Hancock 7836 132 72 15 Harrison 34892 556 535 78 Hinds 32638 641 854 139 Holmes 2718 89 109 20 Humphreys 1312 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 4844 107 135 24 Jackson 24854 389 283 41 Jasper 3406 66 46 2 Jefferson 969 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1736 43 9 1 Jones 14113 247 259 44 Kemper 1450 41 50 10 Lafayette 8846 143 200 57 Lamar 10659 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12270 324 482 108 Lawrence 2187 40 27 2 Leake 4139 90 99 17 Lee 16337 242 225 43 Leflore 4729 144 240 55 Lincoln 5530 136 208 41 Lowndes 11305 193 287 67 Madison 14922 283 416 72 Marion 4277 112 162 24 Marshall 6678 141 69 17 Monroe 7010 179 191 55 Montgomery 1816 57 64 10 Neshoba 6730 210 229 61 Newton 3957 81 87 15 Noxubee 1887 42 41 6 Oktibbeha 7210 138 271 40 Panola 6759 134 103 15 Pearl River 9719 244 210 42 Perry 2134 56 24 9 Pike 5928 156 177 44 Pontotoc 6990 109 87 13 Prentiss 5038 84 101 15 Quitman 1076 28 0 0 Rankin 22507 403 492 69 Scott 4778 99 117 19 Sharkey 652 21 45 8 Simpson 4546 117 165 20 Smith 2690 52 71 8 Stone 3658 66 88 14 Sunflower 4299 106 124 20 Tallahatchie 2315 53 50 7 Tate 4756 116 80 19 Tippah 4914 82 121 14 Tishomingo 3835 93 103 28 Tunica 1632 39 19 3 Union 6382 97 133 23 Walthall 2216 66 69 14 Warren 6863 178 175 38 Washington 7550 169 202 41 Wayne 4430 72 80 13 Webster 2053 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1059 39 25 6 Winston 3178 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2439 47 82 22 Yazoo 4564 91 152 20 Total 513,622 10,264 11,343 2,100

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.