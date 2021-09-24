West Marion Primary School transitions to virtual learning due to COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – West Marion Primary School moved to virtual learning for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The school district also extended a mask mandate until October 11, 2021.

“We had one of our schools, our Marion Primary Elementary School, that had to go virtual mode. We hope we keep it that way the numbers where they are. Maybe we can do more activities and fun things,” said Marion County Superintendent Carl Michael Day.

He said they switched to online classes for two weeks to mitigate the risk.

“The teachers, the principals, the parents, the kids just did an outstanding job of putting together a package. Not just working on the work through the virtual, but they did a good job of keeping that positivity in the face of a challenge,” Day stated.

He also said the safety and well-being of the students is the Marion County District’s top priority.

Teachers said walking into school seeing messages like this gives them a sense of pride.

“At the end of the day, you want to recognize your kids that are doing, what they can to promote your school and promote your school culture and make it a more positive place,” said Chris Robbins, who is a teacher.

The school district has 35 new programs this year, including a gospel choir, creative dance, speech debate, and theater.