USM students talk coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus has people everywhere taking their personal health seriously.

The University of Southern Mississippi issued a news release, advising some of their students and staff to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves. This comes after the Southern Chorale recently performed in South Korea.

Leaders at USM said they have been working with the Mississippi Department of Health and Center for Infectious Disease, who concluded that the students who traveled are at low risk. They advised students to self-monitor for 14 days in case symptoms develop.

The coronavirus is a group of RNA viruses that usually cause common cold symptoms or flu like symptoms. If students feel sick, the university advised a self quarantine and an immediate contact of their Motiff Health Center on campus.

Other students on USM’s campus seemed unbothered by the potential outbreak at their school, but they wished the Southern Chorale students well.