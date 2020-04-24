A ‘Phantom of the Opera’ contest seeks singer with style

FILE – This Dec. 16, 2019 file photo shows composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber attending the world premiere of “Cats” in New York. Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube. On Friday, the 2000 West End adaption of “Joseph and he Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starring Donny Osmond will be streamable, followed a week later by the rock classic “Jesus Christ Superstar” from the 2012 arena show starring Tim Minchin. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FIle)

NEW YORK (AP) – Andrew Lloyd Webber has launched a virtual competition that could lead to one fan singing on Broadway or the West End when musicals resume playing.

The composer has invited singers to make up their own little vocal showcase at the end of the song “Think of Me” from “The Phantom of the Opera.” There’s a little 13-second pocket – called a cadenza – where vocal gymnastics are encouraged.

The winning contestant will be introduced onstage by Lloyd Webber at either “The Phantom of the Opera” home on Broadway or London – whichever opens first – and sing after the performance.