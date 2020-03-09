A third Princess cruise ship kept at sea pending virus tests

Atomic-level structure of the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19. Credit: McLellan Lab, University of Texas at Austin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Princess cruise line officials say passengers on a third ship have been ordered to stay on board while crew members are tested for COVID-19.

The ship was placed under a “no sail” order by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Princes Cruises says the ship will dock in Grand Cayman to receive the test kits, but passengers won’t be able to disembark.

The ship will then set sail for Fort Lauderdale, where it will remain off the coast until further notice. The Regal Princess was finally able to dock at Port Everglades Sunday night under similar procedures.