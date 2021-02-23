AARP warns of COVID-19 scams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A non-profit organization that helps people older than 50 is warning them to be aware of COVID-19 scams. AARP leaders said scammers are targeting seniors, because they are more trusting.

Scammers will ask seniors for their social security number or their credit card information through the phone. They will also tell seniors they can pay to get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier.

“This is false. There is no such thing as jumping ahead of anybody. Everybody has to go through the process,” said Kimberly Campbell, the state director of AARP Mississippi. “There is no mechanism, there is no company. There is no group to where you can pay, and they can assure you a place in line.”

If neighbors believe they are a victim of this scam, they are asked to call their local police department.