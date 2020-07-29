ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, members of the Notre Dame football team sing after an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in South Bend, Ind. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

(AP) – Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic.

The ACC’s university presidents approved the plan for an 11-game schedule, including on nonconference game, and for pushing back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19.

Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the program if the season is played.

