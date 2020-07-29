ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

(AP) – Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic.
The ACC’s university presidents approved the plan for an 11-game schedule, including on nonconference game, and for pushing back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19.
Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the program if the season is played.
