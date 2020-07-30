Acting JSU president discusses reopening plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University will begin classes on August 17, 2020. The university will be honoring all academic, athletic and band scholarships.

Acting JSU President Thomas K. Hudson said by all accounts, this fall will look different. He said the university has worked hard to make sure students have the opportunity to complete their education, get their credits and be in a safe environment.

Double occupancy dorms have been re-configured to allow for more social distancing. The university is also offering more single occupancy rooms.

Provisions have been made to isolate students who may contract the coronavirus. JSU is working with a software company on their contact tracing app.

When asked about classes, Hudson said, “We are really offering a variety of options. So, yes we do have some in-person instruction, but that is going to be really limited. Most of the instruction will be online, it will be virtual. Students can beam in from their laptops, their desk computers. But of course, we do have to offer some in person options. Some classes are more appropriate for that face-to-face traditional. But even then for those classes, social distancing, you have to wear your mask at all times and of courses, professors are going to be very diligent in enforcing those directives.”

Hudson said JSU is counting on the students to really take responsibility for themselves and their campus community. He also said it’s the responsibility of the faculty, staff and administration to model good behavior in doing everything they can to get through the fall semester successfully.

LATEST STORIES: