Adams County leaders won’t mandate mask-wearing at county facilities

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Adams County leaders said they will not make mask-wearing mandatory at county facilities.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Adams County Supervisor Ricky Gray made a motion to make mask-wearing mandatory indoors at all county facilities. However, his motion died because there was a lack of a second during a Monday meeting.

“We can’t make anyone get vaccinated but I believe when you enter a county-owned building you need to have a mask on,” Gray said. “We can’t put this on our employees and the people whether they wear a mask or not. We’ve had employees die who work for this county with the virus. We have so many employees with underlying health conditions and we need to keep them safe.”

The newspaper also reported Supervisor Kevin Wilson, after hearing public comments asking why he was not wearing a mask, said, “I don’t want to wear a mask and I’m not wearing one.” He added he thinks everyone should get vaccinated and “most of my constituents agree with me” regarding masks.

During Monday’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to revive the county’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation, which allows county officials to obtain masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for distributing to the public. It also grants them emergency decision-making powers to pertinent to helping mitigate the spread of the virus.