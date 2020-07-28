Adams County Sheriff’s Office closed after employees, inmates test positive for COVID-19

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has been closed to the public after five employees and two inmates tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to Sheriff Travis Patton, the front office will be shutdown for the next two weeks. The department is undergoing deep cleaning to prevent the spread of the virus.
The sheriff said the department is still operating, and people can call 911 for assistance.
