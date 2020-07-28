Adams County Sheriff’s Office closed after employees, inmates test positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has been closed to the public after five employees and two inmates tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Sheriff Travis Patton, the front office will be shutdown for the next two weeks. The department is undergoing deep cleaning to prevent the spread of the virus.

The sheriff said the department is still operating, and people can call 911 for assistance.

LATEST STORIES: