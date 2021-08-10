Adams County supervisor’s motion for mask mandate fails again

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Board of Supervisors would not vote on a mask mandate for the inside of county buildings on Monday.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Supervisor Ricky Gray made the motion again to implement a mask mandate. However, his motion failed after no other supervisors would second it.

Gray’s motion came after Raven Campbell Smith, a county-employed nurse practitioner, urged supervisors to reconsider their decision from last Monday. She said she spoke with the head of each department on Thursday, and they said their employees felt unsafe working.

“I’m here representing everyone. After speaking with the department heads, we ask that you reconsider. Across the board, we had only one department who did not show up (to the meeting),” she said.

The newspaper reported Supervisor Kevin Wilson said masks do not work and that everyone should get vaccinated. Other supervisors said they would not vote for a mask mandate was because after last time, the employees themselves weren’t wearing face masks.