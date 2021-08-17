Adams County supervisors vote in favor of mask requirement for indoor spaces

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Adams County leaders voted unanimously for a mask requirement for all indoor spaces where adequate social distancing is not possible. According to the Natchez Democrat, officials said they will not require anyone to enforce it.

The supervisors passed the requirement at the recommendation of Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford. The newspaper reported Bradford said he could not obtain free masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies to distribute to the public without one in place.

In previous board meetings, Supervisor Ricky Gray moved for a mask mandate in county buildings twice in consecutive board meetings. However, the motion failed both times without another supervisor seconding his motion.