ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Supervisors agreed to end the county’s COVID-19 restrictions on December 1, 2021.

The Natchez Democrat reported that the county will no longer encourage masks and will remove building capacity limits for indoor and outdoor events.

Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said this decision was made because the county’s case numbers are below 50%.

District 4 Supervisor Ricky Gray voted against the change in fear of cases surging in the winter.