After school programs make adjustments due to COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – After school programs could also take a turn this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one place in Clinton plans to keep up with the changes.

“We are going to basically continue our summer camp program on the days that they’re not in school. So if they start back hybrid, we will pick up and do after school and then well open for full days on the other three days a week,” said Walter Daniel, owner of Funtime Skateland.

For years, the business had a daycare and after school program. This year, it will look different.

“Everybody gets scanned, you know temp gets checked every morning when they come in. You have to ask questions about if you’ve been exposed to it, possibly,” explained Daniel.

Temperatures of people at the business are getting checked three times a day. In addition, children must also wash their hands, stick to their groups and wipe everything down. For summer camp, those changes are already in place.

