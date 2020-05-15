Ag Commissioner accepts donation of 100,000 PPE masks from Taiwan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson formally accepted medical face masks on behalf of the State of Mississippi that were donated by the nation of Taiwan.

Director General Peter Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston, Texas, presented Commissioner Gipson with a box of medical face masks to represent the 100,000 masks that Taiwan has donated to the state to defend against the highly contagious COVID-19. The donated masks have been delivered to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and are currently in the supply chain.

“On behalf of the State Mississippi, I want to thank Taiwan for their generosity in providing 100,000 face masks so that our citizens and frontline workers have increased access to PPE to help protect against COVID-19. During this time, we continue to hear stories of how neighbors are helping neighbors. The State of Mississippi appreciates our ‘neighbors’ across the globe,” said Gipson.

Thank you @taiwan_chia for your great support and most importantly your friendship to Mississippi! pic.twitter.com/8EYdUvgWsx — Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) May 15, 2020

