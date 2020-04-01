Ag Commissioner Gipson encourages home gardening amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With more people spending time at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson is encouraging the public to plant home gardens.

“Spring is upon us, and now is the time to begin planting home gardens. During this time while many are spending more time at home and children are learning from home, I want to encourage everyone to plant a home garden,” said Gipson.

“We are actually experiencing a resurgence of gardens during this crisis, similar to the Victory Gardens that emerged during World Wars I and II to boost morale and minimize the demand on the overburdened food system. Even though we have a plentiful food supply, planting a garden is a great way to spend time with family, and it is a good way to teach our children how food is grown. And, in the end, you will have the satisfaction of eating food that you grew yourself,” continued Gipson.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) has developed an information sheet at mdac.ms.gov/COVID19 with gardening tips and a list resources to assist with getting started. The Mississippi Market Bulletin, published bi-monthly by MDAC, is a source of gardening needs such as seeds. Gardeners can search GenuineMS.com to find local nurseries, Mississippi-made gardening tools, and other gardening items.

“Growing a garden isn’t difficult. The hardest part is selecting what you would like to plant. You don’t need to have a large space to grow a garden. You can grow in a small space, such as on patios or balconies, using containers. Take some time and get outside and try your hand at gardening,” said Gipson.