Agency: 2nd U.S. case of person who got virus from community

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) – Health officials have confirmed the second case of novel coronavirus in the United States believed to have been transmitted to a person who didn’t travel internationally or come in close contact with anyone who had it.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that officials are “aware of a second possible instance of community spread of COVID-19 in California.”

Santa Clara County health officials said the patient is an older adult woman with chronic health conditions.

